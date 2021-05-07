WENATCHEE — The Chelan-Douglas Health District has reported 28 people died from COVID-19 this year, with 20 of those from Chelan County and eight from Douglas County.
Among those 28, 12 were women and 16 were men. This brings the total number of COVID-deaths up to 65 in Chelan County and 19 in Douglas County since the pandemic started.
Details about the dates of the deaths are not available at this time, said Veronica Farias, spokesperson for the Chelan-Douglas Health District.
Find more information on COVID-19 case numbers and deaths here: wwrld.us/numbers