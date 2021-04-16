WENATCHEE — The Chelan-Douglas Health will be offering first-doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday at the Cashmere Expo Center, 5700 Wescott Drive.
The health district will be offering up to 320 first-doses of the Moderna vaccine on Monday at this drive-thru style clinic, according to a health district news release.
People can schedule an appointment here: wwrld.us/cashmere
If you or someone you know is experiencing language or technology barriers scheduling an appointment, call (509) 886-6487.
Everyone ages 16 and older is eligible for COVID-19 vaccines, but the Pfizer vaccine is only COVID-19 vaccine approved for 16- and 17-year olds. The health district will not administer the Moderna vaccines to minors, according to the news release.