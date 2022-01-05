WENATCHEE — Local health officials urged the community on Tuesday to get vaccinated and mask up using better masks as the Chelan-Douglas Health District expands the region’s testing capacity and creates a new triage center.
One major concern with an upcoming wave of omicron COVID-19 cases is that the area may get to a point that the number of people exposed to COVID-19 exceeds the area’s testing capacity, health district Administrator Luke Davies said at a Tuesday press conference.
Confluence Health and other health care providers announced last week they are prioritizing tests for symptomatic patients, a change made due to staff shortages and the cold weather.
The Chelan-Douglas Health District is working with Columbia Valley Community Health and local fire districts to set up another COVID-19 testing site near Olds Station in Wenatchee. The site is expected to open early next week, Davies said.
The health district is also working with Wenatchee Valley College to establish a “triage center” that will provide additional COVID-19 testing and some treatment. It should be operational sometime this weekend or early next week. The triage center would provide support in the event Central Washington Hospital is overwhelmed, Davies said.
With COVID-19 testing resources stretched thin and demand expected to increase, the health district is recommending those without symptoms who have been exposed to get an at-home test, if possible, Davies said.
To help with that strategy, the health district has ordered at-home tests, which are expected to arrive in the next two weeks and will be available for distribution to those without symptoms who have been exposed.
Residents with COVID-19 symptoms should make an appointment to get tested as long as the health care system still has the capacity, Davies said.
“If we get to the point where there is not enough testing sites or testing kits, if you have symptoms, we’re going to recommend that (people) stay at home and assume you have omicron,” Davies said.
If people begin to have problems breathing while at home, people should then go to the hospital or the new triage center, he said.
“We’re not here to alarm or panic the public, but we’re here to communicate that we can get through this together if we use the interventions we have,” Davies said.
COVID-19 vaccines are still the best defense against COVID-19, and it is not too late to get a vaccine or booster shot, he said.
Also, people should consider switching their face mask for a KN95 or N95 mask which are highly effective at preventing COVID-19 transmission, Davies said. If not a KN95 or N95 mask, consider using a disposable mask like a surgical mask.
“One of the biggest cruxes of this infection in this pandemic is that you can spread COVID before you know you have COVID,” said Dr. James Wallace, Chelan-Douglas Health District interim health officer. “So wearing a mask in public provides protection from that. If folks have stopped wearing masks, now is the time to start again.”
People should be wearing a mask when in public or when socializing with people outside your household, Davies said.