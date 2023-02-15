WENATCHEE — The number of unsheltered people surveyed in Chelan and Douglas counties has decreased about 14% from 2022. Officials attribute the drop to an increase in shelters and a greater amount of collaboration between local entities.
At this year's Point in Time (PIT) Count, Jan. 26, a total 121 individuals were surveyed by several local nonprofits and government entities all across Chelan and Douglas counties.
Among them, 105 out of 121 surveyed were unsheltered, down from 123. The other 16 were sheltered — four staying with friends or family, four staying in hotels and the rest in group homes that are not seen as transitional or emergency housing.
The majority of unsheltered individuals surveyed said they were sleeping in Wenatchee, Chelan, East Wenatchee and in unincorporated areas of Chelan County. A couple people said they were also sleeping in Leavenworth, Cashmere and the unincorporated areas of Douglas County.
Additionally, the Chelan County Regional Justice Center reported 36 people in jail at the time of the count that if released that day would describe themselves as homeless, according to a Chelan County news release.
Another five people were at the Center for Alcohol and Drug Treatment in Wenatchee in its inpatient treatment program the night of the PIT Count.
While the count found fewer unsheltered people, that might not actually reflect the reality of the situation.
Sasha Sleiman, Chelan County’s homeless housing coordinator, said that technically the number of homeless people has not really gone down as local entities have found more success in getting folks into shelter programs.
"Sheltered" means the individual was staying in emergency shelters, like the RV Safe Parks, transitional housing programs or in a hotel through an emergency hotel/motel voucher program, according to a Chelan County news release.
That number has gone up to 368, up from 275 in 2022. Shelter data, however, is obtained through the statewide database programs used to track client information, not from the surveys conducted during the PIT outreach and event, according to the news release.
The number of unsheltered people is likely higher than the number surveyed due to the rural nature of the area and the time of year, and because some unsheltered people don't want to be found, according to Sleiman.
The PIT count is a single-day census during the winter, a snapshot. So, people might brave situations they wouldn't normally during the spring or summer and so would not be captured in the year's PIT Count, she said.
But, the immediate goal is still to continue getting the 105 surveyed individuals who identified as unsheltered — defined as sleeping in a place not ordinarily used for regular sleeping — into emergency shelter and meet their immediate needs.
"Then let's help them address whatever more systemic issues they have," Sleiman said. "Whether it's substance use or mental health, stabilize them enough to be able to go into a transitional housing unit."
Ninety-three people surveyed and interviewed answered a question added to this year's interview, "what circumstance lead to your homelessness?"
Among the options, the options most frequently selected were due to eviction/housing loss, being unable to work, job loss, mental illness, and alcohol/substance abuse. Participants in the survey could select multiple options in response to the question.
"Once we get people stabilized and out of crisis and they have a warm place to go to every night so that they can start thinking about job applications mental health, you know, medications, that's step one, and then we need somewhere for these folks to go," Sleiman said.
The issue, however, is a lack of affordable housing especially for seniors and others who need assisted living or who would require case management and other medical services, Sleiman said.
Over half of the 105 people surveyed as unsheltered were older than 50 with about 18% between the ages 61 to 70.
Sleiman said that she would would like to see a more systemwide look at preventing homelessness by getting more housing units in the area. Some people are just waiting at the Wenatchee Rescue Mission to move out of there, she said.
