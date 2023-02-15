230128-newslocal-homelesscount 13.jpg
Members of the Wenatchee Rescue Mission interview John Austin about living in his makeshift tent along the railroad tracks during a homeless count on Jan. 26.

 World file photo/Don Seabrook

WENATCHEE — The number of unsheltered people surveyed in Chelan and Douglas counties has decreased about 14% from 2022. Officials attribute the drop to an increase in shelters and a greater amount of collaboration between local entities.

At this year's Point in Time (PIT) Count, Jan. 26, a total 121 individuals were surveyed by several local nonprofits and government entities all across Chelan and Douglas counties.



