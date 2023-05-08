WENATCHEE — The Chelan-Douglas Land Trust (CDLT) has a new 20-acre parcel east of Wenatchee’s Saddle Rock Natural Area, according to a press release.
Associate director of the CDLT, Angela Morris, said in an interview the parcel, acquired April 28, will connect more trails to the natural area for the public to use.
“We’re always interested in expanding the natural area to preserve it and for the public,” Morris said.
She said the CDLT was approached by the owners of the parcel, Gordanier Family Trust, in late 2022. However, the CDLT needed to raise $500,000 by April to secure the land.
She said many of the donations came locally.
“We’re really appreciative that the local community supports the land trust,” Morris said.
The CDLT is a local non-profit that works to conserve and protect land and natural water sources. The land trust owns hiking trails and land, like the Jacobson Preserve, 52.25 acres of prime shrub-steppe habitat, and Horse Lake Reserve, 1,700 acres of protected open lands. Both properties are in the Wenatchee Foothills.
"Providing ongoing recreational access to everyone continues to be a priority for CDLT," the press release stated.
Additionally, the land trust's trails manager, Hanne Beener, was promoted "to lead a new project to lead a new project to develop regional financial support for the protection and management of public access across properties held by multiple landowners in Chelan County," according to the release.
The land trust is also looking for a director of climate, access, and stewardship to incorporate climate change data in its land management strategy.
