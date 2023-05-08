New 20-acre parcel for the Chelan-Douglas Land trust

The Chelan-Douglas Land Trust acquired a 20-acre parcel identified here by the green rectangular area. 

WENATCHEE — The Chelan-Douglas Land Trust (CDLT) has a new 20-acre parcel east of Wenatchee’s Saddle Rock Natural Area, according to a press release.

Associate director of the CDLT, Angela Morris, said in an interview the parcel, acquired April 28, will connect more trails to the natural area for the public to use. 



Gabriel Garcia: (509) 661-5210

garcia@wenatcheeworld.com

