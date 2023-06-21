WENATCHEE — The Chelan-Douglas Land Trust created a new position to help include people of all backgrounds on the hiking trails in the Wenatchee Valley.
Elisa Lopez began in April as the new community inclusion coordinator. The new role is a part of the trust’s diversity, equity, and inclusion goals to have more representation of minority groups in the Wenatchee Valley on the hiking trails, Lopez said.
The CDLT is a private, non-profit organization that helps conserve land to make recreation trails accessible for public use.
When asked why it was important to diversify the hiking trails, Lopez cited a quote.
“I refer back to this quote: ‘You protect what you know, and you know what you are taught,’” Lopez said. “So that's why it’s important to get more people connected to it because if we’re only focusing on who you know and engaging with who you know … people who have access to the tools to go outside. So when you include that other 35% of Latinos (in Wenatchee) that’s just more people falling in love with nature. That’s more people voting in favor of conservation and our environment.”
Lopez was raised in the Wenatchee Valley and graduated from Eastmont High School and Wenatchee Valley College. She has a bachelor’s degree in zoology from Washington State University.
She said she didn’t get started learning about outdoor recreation until her early 20s, but that is what helps her in her new role.
“I have a like a first-person view of what they are experiencing,” Lopez said. “Like not knowing the different types of public lands that are out there and knowing how to come prepared.”
The hire was internal, as Lopez was an administrative assistant for the land trust for nearly two years. As a native Spanish speaker, Lopez did marketing and advertising for the organization in English and Spanish in her role.
Lopez said about 30-50% of the participants at the Land Trust's outdoor events are Spanish speakers and she uses her bilingual skills to provide translations.
Lopez also worked with Team Naturaleza, another non-profit organization that provides Spanish language hiking trips, as project director for four years.
Lopez said she is bringing a cultural connection from the Land Trust to the Latino community.
“This is the cultural understanding which I think I bring, is the way that we contact our Latino families and people,” Lopez said.
Instead of the traditional non-profit organization approaches like emails, flyers, and newsletters to announce events, Lopez said she makes it more personal.
“I’m calling people and texting people. That seems to be more of the cultural way of getting information with our people,” Lopez said. “It’s a personal invitation. You include their first name in that invitation. That’s what I’m trying to do is make that cultural connection a little bit more.”
Her role is to not just bring more diverse people to the trails, but educate those people on how to safely and responsibly use the trails.
She said that bilingual confirmation emails provide a lot of information about the trails, like distance, weather, shoes people need and water they should bring. And, she goes over guidelines of how to responsibly use the trails at the trailheads in both English and Spanish.
Lopez said she may have not grown up doing outdoor recreational activities, but will always remember her first hike was on a third grade field trip to Saddle Rock.
“It was like an initiative to get kids more involved in nature and natural resource careers,” Lopez said. “ So I’m kind of a success story of those programs.”
