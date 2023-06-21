Elisa Lopez Mug Shot

WENATCHEE — The Chelan-Douglas Land Trust created a new position to help include people of all backgrounds on the hiking trails in the Wenatchee Valley.

Elisa Lopez began in April as the new community inclusion coordinator. The new role is a part of the trust’s diversity, equity, and inclusion goals to have more representation of minority groups in the Wenatchee Valley on the hiking trails, Lopez said.



