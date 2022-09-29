WENATCHEE — The Chelan-Douglas Land Trust has sued over earth-moving work on a hillside in No. 1 Canyon saying the work has caused substantial damage to their property by affecting their easements, killing natural plant life and more.
The land trust owns 21 acres in No. 1 Canyon and filed a lawsuit in Chelan County Superior Sept. 15 against Tyler Chambers for trespassing and causing “substantial damages” to its property.
Chambers owns about 66 acres off No. 1 Canyon Road that completely surrounds the trust’s property.
He had been moving dirt on his property using excavators and bulldozers, which raised concerns from several neighbors about potential environmental harm to nearby properties and to sensitive plant and animal habitat areas.
Chelan County issued a stop-work order to Chambers in May. A “stipulation and agreed order” signed May 20 between the county and Chambers’ lawyer, Aaron Harris, requires all earth-moving work and excavation immediately stop. The order is in effect until further order from the court.
The land trust’s lawsuit claims Chambers trespassed, causing “substantial damages” to the trust’s property. The nonprofit’s goal for its property, which it has owned since 2016, is to preserve the natural state of the land.
It is not clear what the scope of the earth-moving project is. Chambers was not available for comment on Wednesday.
In May 2021, Chambers requested a modification to the land trust’s easements, according to court documents. The land trust claims it requested preliminary drawings, but Chambers did not submit the drawings prior to the earth-moving work.
He also did not request or receive permission to enter or physically affect the trust’s property when he began moving dirt on his property, which included “significant excavation, grading and filling activities” sometime in September 2021, according to the lawsuit.
In February, according to the lawsuit, Chambers asserted that he “had the right to unilaterally relocate the easements ... and need not seek any authorization or consent from (the land trust) before doing so.”
The land trust requested that Chambers, his attorney or a title company back up that claim, which they never did, according to the lawsuit.
Damages to the land trust’s property as a result of Chambers’ actions, according to the lawsuit, include:
Rendering the two easements onto the trust’s property barely accessible, “useless,” and a safety hazard for pedestrians. Vehicles also cannot now access the property.
Excavating and eroding land within the trust’s property boundary line.
Killing the natural plant life and allowing invasive species of weeds to begin growing within the trust’s property due to a landslide.
The Chelan-Douglas Land Trust alleges a loss of funding that would have paid the trust 50% of the value of the property, according to court documents.
The trust is seeking damages to be proven at trial and for a judgment ordering the easements to be relocated on Chambers’ property if the original easements cannot be restored to their previous condition.
Chambers has until early October to respond to the lawsuit.
In the earlier conflict with Chambers’ project, Chelan County issued the stop-work order because No. 1 Canyon is “a critical area susceptible to erosion, heavy runoff, debris and mud flows.” The Chelan County Flood Control Zone District has built debris basins in the canyon.
