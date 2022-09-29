220505-newslocal-canyondirt 02.jpg (copy)
Buy Now

An excavator moves dirt from the side of a hill at the end of No. 1 Canyon Road. 

WENATCHEE — The Chelan-Douglas Land Trust has sued over earth-moving work on a hillside in No. 1 Canyon saying the work has caused substantial damage to their property by affecting their easements, killing natural plant life and more.

The land trust owns 21 acres in No. 1 Canyon and filed a lawsuit in Chelan County Superior Sept. 15 against Tyler Chambers for trespassing and causing “substantial damages” to its property.

220505-newslocal-canyondirt 01.jpg (copy) (copy)
Buy Now

Excavators work on a hillside at the end of No. 1 Canyon on May 4. 
No. 1 Canyon earth-moving project comes to a halt following county lawsuit
Chelan County issues stop-work order on No.1 Canyon earth-moving


Oscar Rodriguez: (509) 665-1179

rodriguez@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?