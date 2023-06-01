regional sports complex

This photo shows the Deaconess Aquatic Center in Indiana.

WENATCHEE — Chelan and Douglas counties' residents have two opportunities, June 14 and 15, to weigh in on what is both needed and desired in a proposed regional sports complex.

Both public input events will be at the Confluence Technology Center, from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. June 14 and 12-1 p.m. June 15. The CDRPA, in conjunction with consulting firm BerryDunn, is hosting public engagement opportunities as part of the proposed complex’s feasibility study, according to a CDRPA press release.



Kalie Worthen: (509) 661-6372

worthen@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter @KalieWorthen

