WENATCHEE — Chelan and Douglas counties' residents have two opportunities, June 14 and 15, to weigh in on what is both needed and desired in a proposed regional sports complex.
Both public input events will be at the Confluence Technology Center, from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. June 14 and 12-1 p.m. June 15. The CDRPA, in conjunction with consulting firm BerryDunn, is hosting public engagement opportunities as part of the proposed complex’s feasibility study, according to a CDRPA press release.
“The study is in its first phase, which includes data gathering. This phase includes an inventory of existing facilities, collecting demographic data, performing a market analysis and receiving input from the community,” the CDRPA press release stated.
An online survey will be live “soon,” for those who can’t make in-person public events. A project website will also be incorporated into the study, as a “social pinpoint site,” to boost community participation, said BerryDunn consultant, Hibah Salah, at a May 5 regional sports complex stakeholder meeting.
“The social pinpoint site is very interactive,” said Jeff Milkes, BerryDunn project manager, at the May 5 meeting. “This person coming on (the pinpoint site) has $200 to spend and we can figure out what their priorities are. Maybe they want educational programming and they only want to spend $41 out of $200 on that. They can go through and do things like that. There’s interactive maps where you can comment down and talk about it. The site will be successful based on the amount of promotion that happens from us.”
CDRPA director of economic development and capital projects, Stacie de Mestre, forecasted phase one of the study to be completed by the end of September. The entire feasibility study is scheduled to be wrapped up by February 2024.
