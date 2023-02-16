MALAGA — Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority awarded a $1.7 million contract to Wenatchee-based Selland Construction Inc. for the Malaga water line extension project, which includes installing a 5,000-foot-long, 18-inch water main.
Port commissioners on Thursday approved the contract, which will benefit the proposed Microsoft data center in Malaga and Malaga Water District. Commissioners also approved a $3.4 million budget for the entire water district improvement project. Microsoft will reimburse the port for the improvements.
Nine bids were received for the project; including two bidders based in East Wenatchee, one Rock Island company and one bidder out of Cashmere. Bids ranged from Selland’s $1.7 million to $2.5 million. Construction for the project was expected to round out to around $2.1 million and Selland’s bid was 18% lower than hired engineer firm, RH2 Engineering's original estimate, according to port documents.
“(The project budget) includes engineering fees, which is the design and construction administration; this also includes the previously awarded contract for consolidated supply,” said Stacie De Mestre, port public works and capital projects manager. “I’ve also added a 10% contingency.”
Materials for the water main, the consolidated supply de Mestre referenced, rounded out to $722,000 and engineer design work totaled almost $620,000. The 10% contingency is about $309,000. Costs of the project are included in the port’s development and reimbursement agreement with Microsoft, which binds the tech giant to back the funding for the work for the data center buildout, as reported in this Wenatchee World article: bit.ly/3K55NlE.
“We’re anxious to get this (contract) awarded, because our reimbursement agreement with Microsoft has certain milestones to reach so we want to stay on that schedule since they’re the ones paying the bills,” said Jim Kuntz, port CEO, at a Thursday meeting.
A construction contract was due Feb. 28 under the reimbursement agreement with Microsoft, according to port documents. The waterline extension work is under Phase 1 of the development and reimbursement agreement with Microsoft for the tech giant’s Malaga data center.
The 18-inch water main will extend 5,000 feet, from Saturday Avenue to the former Lojo Orchard's 72 acres, to supply water for what could be six Microsoft cloud storage buildings, as reported in this Wenatchee World article: bit.ly/3K55NlE. The construction project will also include the installation of a recirculation system, to “prevent issues with stagnant water since the water demand will not be constant,” said de Mestre.
In the 2023 budget, $5.2 million was earmarked for the extension project, with $1.1 million set aside for two test wells, and $3.4 million for the extension project, de Mestre said.
Construction of the water improvements should be completed by Jan. 1, 2024, in the development and reimbursement agreement, according to port documents.
