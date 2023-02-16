malaga waterline

This graphic shows proposed changes to the Malaga Water District.

 Provided photo/Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority

MALAGA — Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority awarded a $1.7 million contract to Wenatchee-based Selland Construction Inc. for the Malaga water line extension project, which includes installing a 5,000-foot-long, 18-inch water main.

Port commissioners on Thursday approved the contract, which will benefit the proposed Microsoft data center in Malaga and Malaga Water District. Commissioners also approved a $3.4 million budget for the entire water district improvement project. Microsoft will reimburse the port for the improvements.



