Rory Turner (copy)

Rory Turner

Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority commissioner

WENATCHEE — Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority board member Rory Turner on Thursday announced he will resign April 30.

Turner, who was elected in November 2015 to the Chelan County Port Commission, cited several reasons for the decision in a regional port news release.

“When I filed for re-election last May, it was my hope to serve another term on the board. However, as a partner in several businesses and the ongoing challenges of COVID-19, my full-time focus is needed to help transition these businesses into a new operating environment. Regretfully, I cannot dedicate the time necessary to continue serving on the Regional Port Board,” Turner said in the release.

The regional port, which was formed in 2019 as a consolidation of the ports of Chelan and Douglas counties, will start looking for a new commissioner, which will be publicly advertised.

Turner represents the Port of Chelan County District 3, which includes Chelan, Manson, Entiat and the north portion of the city of Wenatchee. The appointed person would serve until the November 2023 election.

For more information, visit cdrpa.org.



Emily Thornton: (509) 861-2174 or

thornton@wenatcheeworld.com

