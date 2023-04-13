MALAGA — Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority and Microsoft are tied together in reimbursable agreements for water system improvements in the Malaga Water District to benefit both Malaga residents and the Microsoft data center campus.

Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority commissioners on Tuesday approved boosting a portion of the water improvement budget from $217,000 to roughly $318,000. The budget revision for the first test well in Malaga is for 29 additional feet of screening and well development length.



Kalie Worthen: (509) 661-6372

worthen@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter @KalieWorthen

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?