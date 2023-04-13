MALAGA — Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority and Microsoft are tied together in reimbursable agreements for water system improvements in the Malaga Water District to benefit both Malaga residents and the Microsoft data center campus.
Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority commissioners on Tuesday approved boosting a portion of the water improvement budget from $217,000 to roughly $318,000. The budget revision for the first test well in Malaga is for 29 additional feet of screening and well development length.
Microsoft will reimburse funds for the project through an agreement with the port, with $4.3 million remaining for the total almost $10 million reimbursement agreement, according to port documents. Microsoft needs the water for its data center campus.
“This will be an important pump test for us,” said Jim Kuntz, port CEO. “We drilled this last fall, cautiously optimistic. What we found in the drilling, the water depths that we hit seems kinda promising to us.”
The board approved a roughly $197,000 contract with Wenatchee-based Empire Well Drilling LLC for the first test well in Malaga in September. According to Stacie de Mestre, port public works and capital projects manager, at the same meeting, Kuntz was also authorized to add drilling a monitoring well to the scope of work if favorable conditions existed.
“We did encounter favorable conditions and we authorized them to drill that monitoring well. When they were drilling… the aquifer was a little deeper than anticipated and in order to take full advantage of that aquifer, there was additional depth that had to happen.”
The new budget includes all change orders to date as well as a 10% contingency.
As previously reported by The Wenatchee World, wenatcheeworld.com, Microsoft is anticipated to dish out a total of $40-50 million back to the port to support water improvements that will improve both the Malaga Water District and in turn, provide needed water to the Microsoft data center campus over the course of the next several years.
