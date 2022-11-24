62d19bcc48722.hires.jpg (copy)
Buy Now

Construction crews work on Pangborn Memorial Airport's new apron in July.

 World photo/Emily Thornton

EAST WENATCHEE — The Pangborn Memorial Airport terminal apron project is completed with an additional $398,201 tacked onto the price tag — however the Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority will only cover roughly $220,000 of the increase.

Spokane based engineering firm, T-O Engineers, made the amendment to the project contract due to the scope of the project increasing from original plans, said Stacie de Mestre, port public works and capital projects manager, at Tuesday’s port board meeting.

Pangborn Memorial Airport gets a little brighter with new plane parking area


Kalie Worthen: (509) 661 6372

worthen@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter @KalieWorthen