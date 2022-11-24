EAST WENATCHEE — The Pangborn Memorial Airport terminal apron project is completed with an additional $398,201 tacked onto the price tag — however the Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority will only cover roughly $220,000 of the increase.
Spokane based engineering firm, T-O Engineers, made the amendment to the project contract due to the scope of the project increasing from original plans, said Stacie de Mestre, port public works and capital projects manager, at Tuesday’s port board meeting.
“It was basically a massive change in scope of project … (big changes include) concrete instead of asphalt pavement for the apron and an extended contract time,” de Mestre said. “The original grant covered 100% of the AIP (Airport Improvement Program) items, but any amendment, we will be liable for 10%.”
According to de Mestre, the port approved a budget of about $11 million in June 2021 with a little over $9 million construction contract, design fees and a 5% contingency included. With the amendment passed down from T-O Engineers and an electrical change order, it brings the total revised project budget to about $11.7 million.
De Mestre said T-O Engineers’ request for the almost $400,000 amendment was reviewed by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), as well as the port conducting an independent fee estimate review, and concurred T-O submitted a fair amount that was eligible for AIP funds.
FAA funds will cover $11 million of the revised budget and the $656,628 will be the port’s responsibility, according to De Mestre. An allocation of Passenger Facility Charge (PFC) grant funds, $372,991, will reimburse the port for a portion of its out of pocket expenses and the remainder, $220,306, will be funded directly by the port.
According to port documents, the size of the project doubled from 2020. Port director of airports, Trent Moyers, noted the changes from the apron project will alleviate aspects of the Taxiway Alpha project. Elevation issues stemming from Taxiway A surfaced during terminal apron design work. This led to reconstruction of 700 feet of Taxiway A already completed to connect to the new apron.
“(The terminal apron project was) a big, big project this year. It’s completed, it’s a beautiful project,” said Jim Kuntz, port CEO. “At the end of the day, we have this beautiful ramp and 2.3% came from taxpayer dollars.”
The apron, or ramp, is the area where planes park. The work was done on the terminal apron because of irreparable cracks and holes throughout the old apron. Construction was done for the ramp to hold three 737 airplanes with electrical conduits to service electrified aircraft.
