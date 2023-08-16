OLYMPIA — Gov. Jay Inslee selected Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority commissioner JC Baldwin to join the seven-member Washington State Transportation Council.
Baldwin, who wrote in a June email she was “honored” to serve on the commission, fills the vacated seat of Grant County-based commissioner Jerry Litt. According to a press release, Baldwin is one of three commissioners hailing from east of the Cascade Mountains.
“As a Regional Port commissioner, I recognize the synergy between ports, economic development and transportation. All three factors are interconnected, and their effective integration can lead to significant benefits for local communities,” Baldwin wrote. “I am looking forward to representing North Central Washington as one of three eastern Washington Commissioners.”
Baldwin started her six-year term July 1. She moves into the role as the transportation commission plans to update its Washington State Transportation Plan this summer, according to a press release.
“Among its responsibilities, the commission advises the state Legislature and the governor on transportation policy matters,” the press release said. “The commission also serves as the state tolling authority, setting toll rates and ferry fares, and provides annual guidance to lawmakers on statewide funding and fiscal matters.”
