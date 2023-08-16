OLYMPIA — Gov. Jay Inslee selected Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority commissioner JC Baldwin to join the seven-member Washington State Transportation Council.

Baldwin, who wrote in a June email she was “honored” to serve on the commission, fills the vacated seat of Grant County-based commissioner Jerry Litt. According to a press release, Baldwin is one of three commissioners hailing from east of the Cascade Mountains.



Kalie Worthen: (509) 661-6372

worthen@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter @KalieWorthen

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?