NCW — Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority commissioners recently mulled over whether to put a unified property tax levy vote on the November ballot for Chelan and Douglas county voters.

Commissioners could adopt the resolution at the June 27 board meeting for the joint property tax levy, which would make payments equal for landowners in the two counties. The Port of Chelan County’s 2022 tax levy rate is roughly 17 cents per $1,000 of assessed value and the Port of Douglas County 2022 tax levy rate is roughly 13 cents per $1,000 of assessed value, according to port documents. 

