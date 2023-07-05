NCW — Community members can provide their 2 cents on the potential proposed sports complex from a laptop, iPad or even an iPhone with the launch of the project’s website.
Hired consulting firm, BerryDunn, is using community feedback as one of the resources to map out its feasibility study for the regional sports complex.
“It’s (collecting feedback) run on a social pinpoint platform,” said Stacie De Mestre, port director of economic development and capital projects. “It’s a tool they (BerryDunn) use in all of their studies to make it easy for people to access.”
Port CEO Jim Kuntz called the website, particularly the site’s dashboard, “really cool.” The website, dubbed a “social pinpoint” online forum, includes an interactive map where site visitors can pin current favorite facilities in the area or identify where a facility addition would be wanted. The map, which stretches into every corner of Chelan and Douglas counties, including Chelan and Mansfield, is already littered with pink hearted “favorite facility” or red “new facility location” symbols, particularly in Wenatchee and East Wenatchee. The interactive map also has a pin for spots where infrastructure is needed “to support a new facility or a current facility,” de Mestre said.
“They (site users) can click on any of those pins and see what someone said about a particular facility,” de Mestre said. “The other thing that’s neat is you can comment on someone’s feedback. The consultant is hoping discussions will be started.”
Visitors can also plug an idea on the website’s “Ideas Wall,” with the idea of “writing on a sticky note and smacking it up on a wall,” de Mestre said. The wall is categorized and color coded, ranging from topics like “tourism,” “sports complex,” “existing facilities” and “future facilities.” The wall is filled with a rainbow of colors as visitors share comments, requests and questions.
One orange “post-it” reads: “As a regular roller skater in the community and someone who frequents the skate parks regularly with my friends, I would love to see an indoor skate park. My community and I have to travel to Seattle to enjoy an indoor skatepark, and cannot participate in our favorite hobby during the winter months in the Wenatchee Valley. Skating sports (skate boarding, roller skating, scootering, roller blading) have become a very popular among all ages and genders. This is a needed facility in our community.”
Another neighboring green “post-it” said: “Without a plan it is not a question of if but when the City of Wenatchee Pool closes and we as a valley lose a safe place to learn to swim. a safe place to swim. a safe place for aquatic programming. We need a new regional solution. A new covered 50 meter pool is needed for our Valley. We need year around aquatic programming!”
“Right now we’re in the early stages of the feasibility study, we’re really gathering opinions,” de Mestre said. “The two options (to provide public input on the website) are really open ended. It’s not multiple choice, tell us what you want. We’re asking people to just tell us what they want to see. That’s a little unconventional.”
BerryDunn consultants are expected to return for another round of in-person public input opportunities in August. The port is working with the Hispanic Business Council to tap into the Hispanic population for feedback. According to a port press release, one of the the two in-person open houses in mid-June garnered a turnout of around 200.