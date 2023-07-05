open house
Buy Now

An attendee at a June 14 open house placed a dot in favor of an increased sales tax to support a sports/aquatic complex at one of the six stations.

NCW — Community members can provide their 2 cents on the potential proposed sports complex from a laptop, iPad or even an iPhone with the launch of the project’s website.

Hired consulting firm, BerryDunn, is using community feedback as one of the resources to map out its feasibility study for the regional sports complex.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?