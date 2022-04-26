CASHMERE — The Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority is considering what to do with its acreage in the Cashmere Mill District, following a request from a nearby owner to buy more land.
The request by Louws Truss Inc. spurred the port in March to get an appraisal on the lots and led to discussions on the old mill site’s future.
Louws is looking to possibly buy 2.6 adjacent acres from the port, land appraised at around $83,400. Port commissioners on Tuesday could decide to approve a purchase and sale agreement with Louws.
The company owns 3.53 acres at 5455 Mill Road, across the street from the port's two 16,750-square-foot industrial buildings, Building A and Building B.
“Louws Truss really wants to buy this property here to expand their operations,” said Jim Kuntz, port CEO, at an April 12 meeting. “He (Jack Louws) wants to put in some small business production spaces."
Blue Spirits Distilling, which is leasing all of Building A and the majority of Building B, also wants to expand.
“Blue Spirits continues to expand and need more space and has expended almost all of the balance of Building B behind Hurst,” said Craig Larsen, port business development manager, at the meeting. “And I think they’re interested in the ability to have more space as needed.”
But Kuntz said he really wanted commissioners to decide on Louws’ offer, and the mill district as a whole.
“I think you really want to require one owner of the entire development so it doesn’t get sold off one unit at a time,” Kuntz said. “If you sell to Louws, which I think you will, and I think you could sell the back 40, and we could be out of there.”
The port acquired the land, located off of Sunset Highway on the west side of the city, for $1.5 million in 2008. Twenty-one of the 32.5 acres were developable.
A $6.6 million cleanup and road improvement project through the state Department of Ecology and Community Economic Development Revitalization Board followed.
In September 2017, Louws Truss purchased 3.53 acres for a new manufacturing facility.
In July 2018, the port awarded a contract of just under $6 million to Halme Construction to erect two 16,750-square-foot industrial buildings at the old mill site. The port then secured two anchor tenants: Hurst International, a fruit label printer and equipment manufacturer, and Blue Spirits Distilling.
Kuntz said if the port sold to Louws the port would just own Buildings A and B, as well as smaller plots. The Chelan County Assessor's Office showed those totaled 22.32 acres.
The port lost money on owning and developing the plots, Kuntz said, but he didn't specify how much. Inquiries to the port were unanswered.