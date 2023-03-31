MALAGA — The Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority is entering another purchase and sale agreement for a slice of Malaga land, 101.2 acres, for future economic development.
The land, at 4470 Saturday Ave., is priced at $2.25 million, or $22,233 per acre, and owned by Malaga Springs LLC.
Commissioners approved the sale at the Tuesday board meeting.
“Just looking at the lay of the land and talking to prospects, we do think a Malaga Springs property would be important,” said Jim Kuntz, port CEO. “They have a nice, big, flat ground there. Just based on buildings and how things get developed, we believe this is kind of the final piece that we need to track new investment.”
Kuntz dubbed this the potential “last parcel for phase two,” to track investment in the Malaga area. Commissioners entered into five purchase and sale agreements at the Feb. 28 board meeting for a total of 35.07 acres in Malaga, also for future economic development, as previously reported by the Wenatchee World (wenatcheeworld.com).
“It puts together an assemblage of properties that I believe we are going to have economic development success,” Kuntz said. “That’s why we buy properties to try to create jobs, bring in private investment ... seems like the last piece.”
According to Kuntz, a portion of the property isn’t usable for economic development purposes, “but the flat ground is very valuable.” The undevelopable parcels could be split off to the private sector for wildlife habitat and ecological benefit, but Kuntz said he first wanted to see how the business that settles in for the economic development wanted to proceed with the undevelopable “rough terrain.”
The purchase and sale agreement includes a feasibility period of 120 days for the port to conduct any studies needed. The agreement can be terminated anytime prior to the last day of the period by the port, according to port documents.
