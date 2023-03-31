Malaga property

The area outlined in light blue is 4470 Saturday Ave., Malaga, according to the Chelan County Assessor's Office online interactive map. 

MALAGA — The Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority is entering another purchase and sale agreement for a slice of Malaga land, 101.2 acres, for future economic development.

The land, at 4470 Saturday Ave., is priced at $2.25 million, or $22,233 per acre, and owned by Malaga Springs LLC.



