WENATCHEE — The Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority commissioners on Tuesday entered into five purchase and sale agreements for five properties — totaling 35.07 acres in Malaga.
The deal, if finalized, would allow the port to have a large chunk of land “ready to go” for development, according to Jim Kuntz, port CEO.
He declined to mention any potential buyers from the port, but Microsoft last year bought a couple of parcels of land right next door for its proposal of up to six data centers. And, updates in the works will largely benefit Microsoft, as well as the Malaga Water District.
Besides the five properties, another owner at 5048 Malaga Alcoa Highway said he would sign an agreement for 14.29 acres at $65,000 an acre, Kuntz said.
The properties, plus the former Hays property, and in which the port closed in September, have a total price of about $6.1 million, or $84,086 per acre, Kuntz said. (The former Hays property is 23 acres and sold for $685,650.) The cost also includes any buildings on the land, such as homes and mobile homes.
“We’ve met with the property owners,” Kuntz said. “The property owners have been very good to work with. I should publicly state they were willing sellers of the property; we’re willing purchasers of the property.”
Each agreement includes a feasibility period, in which an environmental assessment will be done to ensure the property is not contaminated and $10,000 nonrefundable in earnest money, according to port documents. All also have an agreement to rezone the property to an undisclosed type, but for one which states “rural industrial zone.”
“It makes sense to cobble larger parcels together. Our track record is we have success when we have larger parcels ready and made available for economic development,” Kuntz said at Tuesday’s port meeting.
On why the port was spending more than a parcel’s valuation to purchase it without a buyer, he reiterated the statement and said, “It has resulted in large economic development projects that have significant benefits for the region.”
Here are the five properties signed off on, according to port documents and the Chelan County Assessor’s website:
- 23.38-acre parcel at 5183 Malaga Alcoa Highway has the port purchasing the lot for $1.4 million at closing. The port and the seller agreed to a 120-day feasibility period.
- 10.69-acre plot at “unassigned” in Malaga includes the port paying $900,000 at closing. The port and seller agreed to a 90-day feasibility period.
- 1-acre spot at 5229 Malaga Alcoa Highway again has the port paying $600,000 at closing. The port and seller agreed to a 90-day feasibility period.
- 1-acre parcel at 5235 Malaga Alcoa Highway has a final $870,000 price and comes with a 1985 mobile home. The port and seller agreed to a 90-day feasibility period. A free, 11-month lease agreement between the port and the seller is also on the table, if the sale goes through. The tenant then could lease the property after the 11-month period for $3,000 per month.
- 1-acre spot at 5251 Malaga Alcoa Highway has a $700,000 final price at closing, as well as a 1977 mobile home. The port and seller agreed to a 90-day feasibility period. A free, 11-month lease agreement between the port and the seller is also on the table, if the sale goes through. The tenant then could lease the property after the 11-month period for $3,000 per month.
Water system
A separate purchase and sale agreement was signed Tuesday for a water tower site for Microsoft’s planned data center in Malaga, as part of the Malaga Water Reservoir project.
The small site is part of a parcel at 3135 Wallace Road and would carry water in an 18-inch pipe about 5,000 feet to feed the proposed Microsoft building on Saturday Avenue. According to port documents, construction for the water main is expected to be $2.3 million.
“We have been working for quite some time, I would say multiple months, trying to find a location for a water reservoir in Malaga that would not only improve the Malaga water system (Malaga Water District), but would provide fire flow necessary for Microsoft for both data centers,” said Jim Kuntz, port CEO.
He said the port “worked with a host of property owners” because the tower has to have a certain elevation to work well, get down to Malaga Alcoa Highway to Dixie Lane and feed the tech giant’s building.
In the agreement, the port will pay $25,000 in earnest money, $10,000 of which is nonrefundable, and $65,000 per acre at closing. The total number of acres is unknown until after a geotechnical investigation is done and the footprint of the tower is determined. There’s also a 90-day feasibility period with an array of contingencies, including the geological investigation to make sure a water tower works there, and landscaping to help disguise it, Kuntz said.
“We’re very pleased with this agreement,” Kuntz said. “It is a linchpin for basically Phase II (water) improvements (to begin). Without it, this project stalls. And so we just really need to get moving on this… It’s (water tower) a thing that Microsoft’s planning to have to make sure they have the water they need for fire flow.”
The project is part of about $40 million in improvements to the Malaga Water District’s system, for which the port is paying. The district will own the improvements. Microsoft is reimbursing the port. According to port documents, construction for the water main is expected to be $2.3 million.
The 18-inch line must be in place before Microsoft begins constructing its first building, which could be in April, according to The Wenatchee World archives. The port began purchasing materials for the buildout last summer to help ensure they arrived in time.