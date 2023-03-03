WENATCHEE — The Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority commissioners on Tuesday entered into five purchase and sale agreements for five properties — totaling 35.07 acres in Malaga.

Download PDF Malaga property
This map shows properties in Malaga which the Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority owns or is seeking to own, as well as Microsoft's property.

The deal, if finalized, would allow the port to have a large chunk of land “ready to go” for development, according to Jim Kuntz, port CEO.



