WENATCHEE — Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority is moving to the design development phase of the Trades District, which includes expanding square footage for a handful of the existing 25 abandoned crypto pods near Pangborn Memorial Airport.
Selected architect firm, Design West Architects, provided an update for the estimated $11.6 million small business incubator project at the Tuesday board meeting.
The design development phase includes solidifying the existing conditions and working out the “finer details,” said Stacie de Mestre, public works and capital projects manager at the meeting.
“(During the design development phase) We start bringing all the systems together. Currently, electrical, mechanical, plumbing, architectural — we’ve all been working individually with the thought of each other,” said Amy Browne Minden, lead architect on the project. “But in design development, we have to make all of our bits and pieces come together and that’s the big hurdle for us in design development.”
Browne Minden presented the latest schematic design for the port to give the green light to move ahead to the design development phase.
“We felt that this (design) gave us more options of how the overall site gets used,” Browne Minden said. “After we started talking about the site, we started talking about thinking about how we would develop the existing pods.”
Browne Minden described the site’s design as an organic layout that’s pedestrian and event friendly — a pedestrian “wandering path,” a food truck avenue and ample green space, modifiable lanes of traffic are included in the design.
In the new site plan, 12 existing pods between the cul de sac and Union Avenue on the west side of the property would increase in size, however not one uniform sized expansion nor one type of floor plan. This side of the 8-acre property where the 12 pods sit is ideal to complete first because the existing conditions of the pods run similarly, Browne Linden said. The other portion of the property is “in varying degrees of completion.” Due to funding, port staff said it would focus on 13 buildings to start in October, as reported by this Wenatchee World article: bit.ly/3WAqnwQ.
Some of the 12 pods would increase by half their size, some pods would double in size and other pods would be combined by a space in between them. Total square footage for the pods would round out to 22,130 square feet with a rentable square footage 21,128 square feet, according to Browne Linden.
“Going through this concept of expanding the pods, we determined that building out 25 of them probably is not in our overall budget,” de Mestre said. “That is why we’re focusing on the half where the pods are mostly built out. We are planning on designing the other half…but for now we’re trying to nail down developing actual rentable space.”
According to Jim Kuntz, port CEO, Design West was selected as the firm because the architects “pushed our buttons” during the interview process and suggested that the pods’ original square footage proposed, 1,300 square feet, was too small. Design West made the argument tenants could outgrow the size.
“A little bit bigger buildings are going to have a little bit more utilitarian value for the clients you’re trying to attract out there,” Kuntz said. “If this first half is successful in its design… that’s going to help us in the grant writing business try to duplicate that on the other side. Let’s make it a very fun, funky district, I think it will build upon itself.”
The port and Design West are veering away from a “cookie cutter” approach, Kuntz added; and although the design will maintain a theme to the business village, not all pods will be the floor plan. For instance, one floor plan for two pods, each expanded to roughly 1,700 square feet, includes double garage door entrances, one for public use and one for vehicular access. Whereas another floor plan for one of the pods, also about 1,700 square feet, will be set in a different arrangement with pedestrian access on all four sides.
“In each (pod), you’ll also see one individual restroom,” Browne Minden said. “We have located the restroom inside the buildings as close to the existing water lines that were installed during the Giga Watt pods project… in order to keep costs down and keep plumbing runs as short as possible.”
During the design process, Twisp Creative District & a California business park were used to spur inspiration for the Trades District. Design West also explored Latin American and Mexican design influence for crafting the Trades District development, Browne Minden said.
Once the design, including the design development phase, is completed, the project will head out to bid for construction. The project is expected to go to bid May 2023, as reported in this Wenatchee World article: bit.ly/3WAqnwQ.
“I like the bigger buildings. The smaller buildings were glorified closets, I think these will actually be easier to lease quite frankly,” Kuntz said. “I like their (Design West) outside the box thinking, I think we’re off to a good start.”
According to de Mestre, things are subject to change.