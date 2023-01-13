MANSFIELD — The fate of the Mansfield Airport will be reevaluated after the port gathers a year of landing and takeoff counts.
Mansfield City Council requested the Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority collect one year’s airplane traffic count after the port presented low traffic counts from mid-July through December at the Tuesday council meeting, said Jim Kuntz, port CEO.
Mansfield City Council pushed for continued operations at the Mansfield Airport and did not want to see the airport shuttered, Kuntz said.
“The current data suggests very little use of the airport,” Kuntz wrote in an email. “The policy question is should tax dollars (state and local) continue to be spent at an airport with very little use?”
The port has talked about closing the airport since at least October, when rate increases were up for a vote.
According to Kuntz, the airport doesn’t generate revenue nor are there any airplanes based at the airport. The port’s projections for investments at the single-runway airport, shared at the port board meeting Tuesday, include pavement rehabilitation due to wide cracks and a non-functional beacon that needs to be replaced.
“These two projects combined will cost about $403,500,” Kuntz said. “Should $403,500 in state and regional port funds be spent on an airport with very little use?”
According to Kuntz, the port could use state grant funds to apply toward the two projects and would likely receive a 90% match. This would require the port to produce $40,000 or 10%. A state grant would also require the port to maintain the airport for a 20-year commitment.
“I do not believe the regional port board is willing to make that commitment,” Kuntz wrote in an email.
“Mansfield gives us $3,600 in annual property taxes and we spend between $25,000-$35,000 per year to maintain the airport,” Kuntz said at the Tuesday port board meeting.
According to this Wenatchee World article, bit.ly/3iwEGEz, the airport sits on 23.21 acres of property. The article states Mansfield Airport’s asphalt runway, 2,575 feet long and 46 feet wide, is listed in poor condition by an aeronautical and fixed-based operator services source.
Kuntz added the port will also consult the Washington State Department of Transportation’s aviation division, a prior grant source for the Mansfield Airport, for input on the potential closure.
The city of Mansfield did not immediately respond to The Wenatchee World’s request for comment.
