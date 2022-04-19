WENATCHEE — The Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority on Tuesday decided to move forward in its process to replace resigning commissioner Rory Turner instead of extending the deadline for applicants.
The two who applied by the 5 p.m. Friday deadline and will be interviewed are Allen R. Steele of Manson and Richard DeRock of Wenatchee. If appointed, one would take the Chelan County District 3 seat held by Turner, who announced March 17 he will resign April 30.
Tuesday’s special meeting was set in March as part of the timeline to find a new commissioner.
Commissioners decided in a 15-minute executive session not to extend the deadline for applications.
“We had qualified candidates,” said JC Baldwin, Chelan County District 2 commissioner, regarding her reason to not extend the deadline.
She also said she wanted to keep the timeline previously set.
Baldwin and Donn Etherington, Chelan County District 1 commissioner, basically made the choice, said Jim Kuntz, port CEO, after the executive session.
“I don’t make those decisions,” he said.
Steele and DeRock will be interviewed during a public meeting starting at 11 a.m. April 26 at the Confluence Technology Center, 285 Technology Center Way. No appointment is expected to be made at that meeting, but perhaps at a future meeting, Kuntz said.
Steele grew his own apples and cherries for more than 60 years as a small business while working for the state Department of Transportation, and retired from WSDOT after 32 years. He said he was “excited about the growth we are seeing in our region.”
DeRock, Link Transit CEO/general manager, wrote in his application he has been interested in the port since moving to the area 20 years ago. He said he was “convinced that the role of economic development and the health of our commercial airport are critical to the long-term future of the region.”
Commissioners have 90 days from Turner’s last day, or until July 29, to fill the spot.
The appointed person will serve until the November 2023 election, when he or she may decide to run for the office.
