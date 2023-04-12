WENATCHEE — A Regional Sports Complex feasibility study will be conducted by consulting firm BerryDunn, after Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority commissioners agreed this week to the almost $299,000 contract.
The port in February authorized entering into an interlocal agreement with several other agencies to support the feasibility study for the proposed Regional Sports Complex.
Officials discussed building an indoor pool, and then a sports complex, possibly in the Wenatchi Landing area, just south of Highway 2/97 in East Wenatchee since last year, when Sen. Brad Hawkins began championing the idea, largely due to the aging Wenatchee pool.
The feasibility study, done in two phases, will run from spring through February 2024 and help determine residents' interests in having a Regional Sports Complex or improving current facilities.
“The committee really thought they (BerryDunn) excelled in their approach in public engagement and outreach and the way they would analyze the results of that outreach, really focusing on data driven results,” said Stacie de Mestre, port public works and capital projects manager.
The selection subcommittee selected BerryDunn from a group of three final contenders after weeding out the initial seven applicants, according to Wenatchee World archives, wenatcheeworld.com.
According to de Mestre, BerryDunn will study both a centralized facility or a series of decentralized facilities, “which might be improving our current sports fields, but maybe have a central facility with a pool or baseball field.”
“That really hit home with our (selection) subcommittee, that they weren’t just focusing on one mass complex. They’re going to look how, potentially, they could improve our current facilities,” de Mestre said.
BerryDunn is primarily an East Coast-based firm, however its main project manager is stationed in Arizona with an architect planted in Spokane — who will serve as “boots on the ground,” de Mestre said. She added there will be heavy in-person involvement in the first phase of the study, which runs from this spring through September 30.
The first phase will be centered around outreach, tracking the potential demand and collecting data. Findings in Phase 1 will mold Phase 2, de Mestre said. There's only a general outline for Phase 2.
“They’re talking about using some AI technology to track patterns of existing facilities, how often they’re visited, where the people are coming from, how long they’re staying, where they’re going after that,” de Mestre said.
Hawkins introduced a bill for a new public facilities district this Legislative session. The bill, SB 5001, would allow for the possibility of a new, second district to pay for the center, not create one. On Wednesday, the bill passed in the House, after passing in the Senate March 1.
The feasibility study is funded through an interlocal agreement formed between Douglas County, Chelan County, the Greater Wenatchee Public Facilities District, the city of East Wenatchee and the city of Wenatchee. According to de Mestre, all parties have signed except for the city of Wenatchee, which has it on its Thursday city council agenda. The port and its partners budgeted $300,000 for the study.
“Once the study’s done… the cities and the counties will have to get together and decide what to do with the study,” said Jim Kuntz, port CEO. “Once the study is done, our (the port) role ends.”
The port was tapped only to spearhead the feasibility study for the stakeholders, according to World archives, wenatcheeworld.com.
