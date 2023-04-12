aquatic

This photo shows the Deaconess Aquatic Center in Indiana.

WENATCHEE — A Regional Sports Complex feasibility study will be conducted by consulting firm BerryDunn, after Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority commissioners agreed this week to the almost $299,000 contract.

The port in February authorized entering into an interlocal agreement with several other agencies to support the feasibility study for the proposed Regional Sports Complex.



Kalie Worthen: (509) 661-6372

worthen@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter @KalieWorthen

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?