WENATCHEE — The Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority is requesting an extension of the Small Community Air Service Development grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation.
The $750,000 federal grant, awarded in a 2017 grant cycle, is for Pangborn Memorial Airport to offer nonstop service to San Francisco.
The timeline for Pangborn's Bay Area flight has been pushed into late 2023, according to port documents. Port CEO, Jim Kuntz, said the grant was set to expire in January. A letter requesting the extension was penned by port director of airports Trent Moyers and was sent to the U.S. Department of Transportation Nov. 23.
“The response back was, 'Thank you, we’ll let you know shortly,'” said Moyers at the CDRPA Tuesday meeting. “(There’s) no indication they won’t extend the grant.”
Matching funds for the Bay Area service grant are still committed with 91 organizations pledging $401,000. The port is holding the funds in escrow, according to CDRPA documents.
Kuntz added with COVID-19 and its impact on air service, he’s hopeful the U.S. Department of Transportation will grant the extension. According to the letter, the new network service has been difficult to obtain because of a pilot shortage, not because of a lack of demand. The blame for the shortage is pointed to both the pandemic and the consequential mass retirement of pilots.
According to this Wenatchee World article, bit.ly/3FK0UvU, early retirement packages were doled out to pilots to alleviate the shortfall in finances as airlines felt financial strain from the pandemic.
As a result of the pilot shortage, 10 United States regional airports lost all service and 107 lost more than 25% of capacity with Pangborn Memorial Airport being one of the 107, the letter said. Pangborn services shrunk from three roundtrip Seattle flights per day to one flight, a 67% loss in capacity in about three years.
“It’s not just us, it’s other similar size airports,” said Monica Lough, CDRPA director of finance and administration, at the Tri-Commission meeting Tuesday. “By mid-January, the new jets (Embraer 175 jets) will be flown in…hopefully that will help with the pilot shortage. I think part of bringing in the new planes, they’ll have everybody (pilots) trained on the same planes.”
The letter request stated, “Without the extension of our grant award window, Pangborn Memorial Airport will have little chance to compete with other airports seeking service restoration.”
Alaska Airlines/Horizon Air, as it gains more pilots, could start surveying which airports the airline can anchor services at with no financial risk to the airline, said Kuntz. An item on Kuntz’ to-do list is to study airports of similar size and services while aiming to add a second Horizon flight by summer 2023.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone