new jet

An Embraer 175 jet sits on the tarmac.

 Provided photo/Alaska Airlines

WENATCHEE — The Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority is requesting an extension of the Small Community Air Service Development grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation.

The $750,000 federal grant, awarded in a 2017 grant cycle, is for Pangborn Memorial Airport to offer nonstop service to San Francisco.



Kalie Worthen: (509) 661-6372

worthen@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter @KalieWorthen

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?