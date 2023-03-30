WENATCHEE — RiverCom 911, the regional emergency dispatch center, is mulling over leasing the Confluence Technology Center’s entire second floor and potentially half of the basement for its new headquarters.
Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority commissioners discussed the potential 20-year lease at the Tuesday board meeting. The entire CTC basement is 10,441 square feet and a couple of suites on the second floor are 20,915, according to port documents, but these areas may not be included in the final lease.
Half of the basement could be used as a repair shop for the emergency dispatch center’s equipment, said Stacie de Mestre, port public works and capital projects manager, and the more than 30 current RiverCom employees would be housed in the second floor space. The lease rate would be $25 per square feet for the second floor and $12 per square feet for the basement annually, according to port documents.
The port is looking into backup power to help accommodate RiverCom requirements, including with Chelan County PUD generators, to support RiverCom in case of an outage, said Jim Kuntz, port CEO.
“They are considered a critical infrastructure agency; there’s certain requirements that have to be met,” de Mestre. “One of them is confirming that the seismic and wind loads on this building meet their standards.”
The region’s emergency dispatch center is outgrowing its current location on the third floor of the Wenatchee Police Department building, as reported by the Wenatchee World (wenatcheeworld.com). RiverCom currently has eight administrative employees and 22 dispatchers on its payroll, with plans to add seven dispatchers by the end of 2023.
“Their board is also still considering the lease versus buy,” de Mestre said. “Our goal is for them to present a draft term sheet to their board at their next meeting (April 19).”
RiverCom initially teetered between purchasing two Douglas County sites, one private property and one owned by Douglas County, to build a new facility.
Roughly $4.6 million would need to be dished out to support a CTC remodel for technological upgrades for RiverCom to move into CTC. It would take eight to 11 months for the remodel to be completed.
According to Wenatchee World archives (wenatcheeworld.com), building a new facility would cost $15.8 million, with a projected completion date of late 2025.
RiverCom has been operating out of the 8,400 square feet at the Wenatchee Police Department location since 2004.
