A 911 dispatcher on the dispatcher floor. 

 Provided photo/RiverCom 911

WENATCHEE — RiverCom 911, the regional emergency dispatch center, is mulling over leasing the Confluence Technology Center’s entire second floor and potentially half of the basement for its new headquarters.

Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority commissioners discussed the potential 20-year lease at the Tuesday board meeting. The entire CTC basement is 10,441 square feet and a couple of suites on the second floor are 20,915, according to port documents, but these areas may not be included in the final lease.



