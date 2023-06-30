EAST WENATCHEE — The intensive medical care air ambulance program, Airlift Northwest, has inched closer to building a new hangar based south of Pangborn Memorial Airport’s Executive Flight Building.
Airlift Northwest and Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority are still in the midst of negotiations for construction and a lease agreement on the new hangar; however, commissioners OK'd staff to seek architect qualifications for the air ambulance nonprofit’s hangar design Tuesday.
“I will spend the next eight weeks gathering qualifications, reviewing them, selecting an architect to negotiate with,” said Stacie de Mestre, port director of economic development and capital projects, to commissioners. “The second week of August, I would come back for your approval. I think by then we would be further along in the negotiations with Airlift Northwest.”
According to de Mestre, the estimated design fees are $300,000 for the pre-engineered metal building with the designs anticipated to be completed in December. Construction would start “once (winter) weather breaks” and with a six to nine month estimated build out, the hangar is expected to be completed in summer 2024, de Mestre added.
“We are scheduled to move out of the Executive Flight Building sometime in March (2024). The (Washington Army) National Guard said they are willing to work with Airlift Northwest as long as there's a plan in place to be relocated,” de Mestre said.
