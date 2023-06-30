CDRPA

EAST WENATCHEE — The intensive medical care air ambulance program, Airlift Northwest, has inched closer to building a new hangar based south of Pangborn Memorial Airport’s Executive Flight Building.

Airlift Northwest and Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority are still in the midst of negotiations for construction and a lease agreement on the new hangar; however, commissioners OK'd staff to seek architect qualifications for the air ambulance nonprofit’s hangar design Tuesday.



