The Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority is proposing these buildings and site near Pangborn Airport be used as "incubator spaces" at its Trades District. The pods were left when Giga Watt declared bankruptcy in 2018. Photographed Tuesday, July 25, 2023.

WENATCHEE — Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority commissioners on Tuesday OK’d going to bid on the port’s $11.6 million-plus Trades District project near Pangborn Memorial Airport.

Bids open Thursday for phase one — the first 12 of the 25 pods abandoned by crypto miner Giga Watt in 2018 when it became bankrupt.

This graphic shows what the inside of one of pods could look like when complete. 
This rendering shows what the first phase of the Trades District will look like. 


