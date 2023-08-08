The Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority is proposing these buildings and site near Pangborn Airport be used as "incubator spaces" at its Trades District. The pods were left when Giga Watt declared bankruptcy in 2018. Photographed Tuesday, July 25, 2023.
WENATCHEE — Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority commissioners on Tuesday OK’d going to bid on the port’s $11.6 million-plus Trades District project near Pangborn Memorial Airport.
Bids open Thursday for phase one — the first 12 of the 25 pods abandoned by crypto miner Giga Watt in 2018 when it became bankrupt.
When complete, the project will provide small businesses with a brick-and-mortar location, as well as free one-on-one business consulting.
The winning contractor will retrofit 12 existing and partially completed buildings to create 10 larger buildings ranging between 1,600 and 2,300 square feet, said Stacie de Mestre, port director of economic development and capital projects director, for a total of around 22,000 square feet. Included in the project are creating an internal road for circulation and landscaping, enclosing each pod’s covered area, as well as adding rollup doors, square footage, ADA restrooms, and meeting energy standards. Also included are about 60 parking spaces, as well as two beside each pod.
The pods, on 8 acres at the corner of Fifth Street and Union Avenue in East Wenatchee, won’t have many finishes inside, but will have open space, de Mestre said, to allow tenants to create it how they want. The outsides will have adobe-style looks as a nod to Latin America. The port is targeting Latino small business owners who want a low lease space.
The port budgeted around $11.6 million over two years, but architectural firm Design West’s recent estimate was about $11.9 million, which included construction only and $591,102 of ‘bid alternates,’” such as resinous flooring finishes, food truck receptacles, pedestrian path shade structures, raised planters, fencing substitutions, and landscaping and irrigation on Union Avenue.
The port isn’t paying for everything. It has about $11.4 million in grants and loans committed to the project:
Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority (via state Community Economic Revitalization Board loan): $2.5 million.
State Department of Commerce Small Business Innovation Fund: $1 million.
State capital budget: $2.95 million.
Port CEO Jim Kuntz said the port could reject any bids it felt were too high, such as if estimates were too far above around the budgeted $11.6 million.
“We will reevaluate our budget once we receive those actual bids,” de Mestre said.
She added the cost was about $600 per square foot, but that was hard to calculate, as the project was separate buildings and not one.
Commissioner Richard DeRock noted recent projects with Link Transit were “wildly high” and the “square footage price was a little bit ridiculous.” He said Link, of which he’s general manager, constructed a couple of small, heated bathrooms. Some of those costs were due to having to pay crews each time they mobilized rather than lumping the cost together.
De Mestre said the port hoped to start construction on the pods around Oct. 15, with bids due Sept. 19. Projected completion is Aug. 1, 2024.
The weather and finding a contractor with a low enough bid could affect the timeline, but port staff and commissioners agreed it was more important to find a contractor with the right bid than stick to a strict timeline.
