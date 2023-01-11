MALAGA — The Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority will collect bids this week for contractors to install the 5,000-foot-long water main that will supply Microsoft’s future data center in Malaga.

Construction of the 18-inch mainline pipe, which will run from Saturday Avenue to the 72-acre Lojo Property, a little under a mile away, is anticipated to be completed by October.



Kalie Worthen: (509) 661-6372

worthen@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter @KalieWorthen

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?