The view in 2022 of one of the semi-constructed pods abandoned by Giga Watt in Pangborn Business Park. The site will be revamped into 25 pods for a variety of tenants by the Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority.
WENATCHEE — The Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority (CDRPA) is seeking public input for the future Trades District, located at Pangborn Airport Business Park, via a survey (cdrpa.org).
The Trades District, a former Giga Watt site, (wenatcheeworld.com) includes 25 pods, with the design set to be finalized by June, according to a CDRPA press release. The port identified potential workshop spaces, production shops, like wineries or bakeries, speciality trade spaces and a handful of retail opportunities, such as an art studio or food truck.
“Upon leasing space in the Trades District, tenants will enter a five-year incubator program with business counseling provided by the Small Business Development Center,” according to a CDRPA press release. “While in the incubator program building rent will begin at 55 cents per square foot per month, increasing annually by 10 cents per square foot per month to market rate in year five.”
Phase one of the construction, which includes 12 pods, is anticipated for September through June 2024.
