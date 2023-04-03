Two developers pitched their visions at a March 28 board meeting for three of the former fruit warehouses to commissioners on South Columbia Street. The selected firm, JAB Investors, brought forward a letter of intent. The other developer, listed as TEAM in port documents, presented a proposal for the buildings that fell short of commissioners’ criteria checklist for the property.
“One of the things commissioners talked about was obviously we’d like to see this building improved conceptually and there are goals and architectural improvements as well as parking,” said Jim Kuntz, port CEO. “We wanted to find a responsible developer to take on the project and add value to the Wenatchee Valley. We really wanted to make sure the architectural goals and parking requirements were looked at.”
When the 1.5-acre site was originally listed in May 2020, port commissioners outlined goals for the property, including adaptive reuse and public parking. Commissioners expressed a desire to retain historical features of the buildings as a nod to the former apple packing and warehouse background, as well as a public parking component.
Board vice president, Donn Etherington, said at the meeting these details were “critically important.”
“Staff position is that JAB has an edge as the preferred one because it meets more of the criteria established by the board,” Kuntz said.
JAB Investors submitted a letter of intent, which includes a deposit, that outlines giving CDRPA control and approval over architectural renderings, as well as allowing public parking at the site, according to Kuntz. The letter of intent gives JAB Investors a 15-day grace period to work out details of a proposal and conduct additional feasibility testing of the buildings.
After 15 days, the firm’s deposit of $10,000 becomes permanent and “they’re going to have to figure out and put more detail in like the TEAM proposal,” Kuntz said, which would be followed by a purchase and sale agreement.
“I personally see this as a transition from the downtown business core down to the Pybus Market and all the great things that are happening there,” Etherington said. “There’s an opportunity to fill in that gap and attract more people to that property.”
A previous developer, Flint Hartwig with S.P.O.R.T Gymnastics and later SoCo Crossing, stepped forward to take on the commissioners’ vision in 2020, however the project “wasn’t economically feasible,” Kuntz said. The original developer’s project was officially shelved in May 2022, the property hit the market again and the request for proposals went back out for developers’ inquiries.
Bart Tilly with TEAM played off the original developer’s idea, but with economic viability in mind, he said. TEAM shed some of the original features, like both the rooftop pickleball court and rooftop restaurant as well as elevators, which he dubbed “project killers.” The TEAM project also cuts out the commissioners’ public parking request, as well as architectural control for the port.
“I want control; I don’t want to have to go before 100 people to ask to do something,” Tilly said at the meeting. “When I buy property, I like to make decisions; I like to move fast, that’s why I pushed back on that. (As part of the sale) could we say, the port has input as suggestions? Absolutely.”
As for public parking, TEAM’s proposal places businesses in spaces at the site, which would result in tenants wanting designated parking for employees and customers, especially with the downtown “parking pressure,” Tilly said.
