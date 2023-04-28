The view in 2022 of one of the semi-constructed pods abandoned by Giga Watt that will be revamped into 25 pods in Pangborn Business Park. The Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority is working on phase one and plans to use grant funds, including potentially $4.9 million from the U.S. Economic Development Administration.
EAST WENATCHEE — The $4.9 million U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA) grant — Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority is expecting for its Trades District project — comes with strings attached.
Port commissioners on Tuesday gave the OK for port CEO, Jim Kuntz, to sign a 20-year covenant for two lots at the Pangborn Airport Business Park in East Wenatchee for the future Trades District.
The district, the abandoned, incomplete construction site of the defunct Giga Watt cryptocurrency firm, aims to provide spaces with affordable leases for small businesses. The covenant satisfies the almost $5 million grant requirement for this.
“There is a special award condition under this EDA grant that requires a recorded statement of federal share,” said Ryan Fancher, port project manager, at the Tuesday meeting. “That usually comes with a lien, mortgage or covenant. It is a 20-year covenant, so they (EDA) has interest in the property for 20 years.”
The port consulted legal counsel for weighing its options for the "recorded statement of federal share," or covenant stipulation. According to port documents, the port is limited to pursuing the covenant option and doesn’t have the authority to mortgage or lien assets.
“This gives the EDA protection that a board in five years won’t sell the property or start selling buildings and doing things, going off in a different direction,” Kuntz said.
In other “good news,” Kuntz shared the state operating budget and the Washington state Department of Commerce set aside money for what’s dubbed as “business innovation funding.” The port will pocket $1 million bucket for the Trades District.
“We’ve got a project that’s basically with… full funding,” Kuntz said. “I think we’re $159,000 short out of $11.6 million. So that project is not stopping.”
The port is not taking applications yet for the Trades District, since the buildings likely won't be completed until summer 2024, Kuntz wrote in an email. However, after a presentation at a Community for Advancement of Family Education (CAFE), the port received 15 questionnaires in support of the project. According to Kuntz, the Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce Hispanic Business Council has been a strong advocate of the Trades District.
The Trades District project will consist of 25 pods on the 8-acre property, which was land formerly set for a cryptocurrency Giga Watt site, according to Wenatchee World archives. A set of 12 pods will be retrofitted in the first round of the project.
