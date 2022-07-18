MALAGA — A 5,000-foot-long water line is being ordered now to ensure its debut next year as part of upgrades to the Malaga Water District.
The possible $40 million in district improvements is expected to provide more water to the area and help cool Microsoft’s potential six cloud storage buildings.
The first phase, which includes the water line, could cost $9.5 million, as that’s what Microsoft has promised to reimburse the port for the work. In fact, Microsoft has agreed to reimburse the port for any water improvements for its operations. The water district would then maintain control of any water lines and wells affecting its customers.
The 18-inch line will run from the 72.5-acre Lojo Property to Saturday Avenue and must be in place in 2023, before Microsoft begins constructing its first building.
Port commissioners on Tuesday authorized the nearly $1 million pipe purchase because of supply chain issues. Total cost to install the line is about $4.2 million.
The pipe was going to be bid by September and awarded in October, but later was considered a “special market conditions purchase.”
“Currently, the delivery time on all large diameter pipe from U.S. manufacturers is running between five and seven months from the date of order,” a memo from port staff to port commissioners read. “By purchasing the pipe now, the contractor for the water main project will be able to start construction in the spring.”
A debate over whether to purchase a larger pipe to accommodate for more potential growth was nixed because RH2 Engineering advised unused water would become stale, or non potable, said Jim Kuntz, port CEO.
The water main to supply the Lojo Property is just one of many planned for the area. Others could include:
- 2,600 feet of 12-inch water main from Searles Road to Malaga-Alcoa Highway along Saturday Avenue.
- 1,300 feet of 12-inch water main on Saturday Avenue/Searles Road, between Dixie Lane and Searles Road.
- 2,700 feet of 12-inch water main on Dixie Lane, between Bainard Road and Saturday Avenue.
- 3,400 feet of 18-inch water main from Hill Lane along West Malaga Road and down Dixie Lane to Bainard Road.
- 3,200 feet of 18-inch water main from Hill Lane across an easement to a new reservoir site.
Lojo, at 5375 Malaga-Alcoa Highway, is expected to produce at least one well for water to cool Microsoft’s equipment there. If no wells are found, the Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority will tap the regional water supply, Kuntz said. Enough water was available to support one of Microsoft’s buildings now, he said.
“It’s definitely one step at a time in terms of one building at a time,” said JC Baldwin, port commissioner, about Microsoft’s construction.
The port is closing on 67 acres adjacent to Saturday Avenue, known as the GBI Property. Water used for evaporative cooling of Microsoft’s data centers will flow from the Lojo Property to the GBI Property, or about 0.89 miles, as it was deemed able to accommodate that. The port has agreed to operate the wastewater area for now.
Since the discharged water doesn’t meet groundwater standards, it’s not allowed to infiltrate the groundwater, according to RH2. Instead, there likely will be 1.3 acres of ponds per building to allow the water to evaporate and 1.9 acres of “spray field” per building for evapotranspiration. The size of the system is based on peak discharge rates.