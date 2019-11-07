LAKE WENATCHEE — The Chelan County Hearing Examiner has approved a compost center near Lake Wenatchee.
The hearing examiner approved the conditional use permit for the Winton Manufacturing Company’s compost center on Oct. 21, according to Chelan County documents. The compost center is located on 83.57 acres of land at 17400 Winton Road.
The company plans to collect orchard material in the Apple Maggot Quarantine Zone and compost it to kill any maggots, diseases or weed seeds. It would not be open to the public and instead work with Chelan County crews.
Two members of the public, Jim Feiten and Bill Thomson, testified during the hearing on the compost center.
According to county documents:
- Feiten was concerned about the potential for smell and noise from the compost center to affect his property that is 200 feet from the compost center’s property line.
- Thomson asked that the compost center be a good neighbor as he tries to sell three pieces of property around the site.
- The hearing examiner found that the compost center is consistent with the Rural Industrial zoning where it is proposed.
- As conditions of approval the compost center must comply with state regulations that don’t allow nuisance odors, dust or other contaminants to migrate past the property’s boundaries.
- Lighting must also be low-intensity, non-flashing, designed to project toward the property and be shielded to keep light from projecting over property lines. The compost center must make sure that noise, light, heat, water quality, air pollution and more don’t affect neighboring properties.
Anyone wishing to appeal the decision must file with the Chelan County Superior Court within 21 days of the decision.