CHELAN — George Rohrich has been selected as the new CEO of Lake Chelan Community Hospital and Clinics.
The LCCHC board of commissioners selected Rohrich during its Sept. 24 meeting, according to a Lake Chelan Community Hospital and Clinics news release. Rohrich will begin work in December.
Rohrich is the current CEO at River’s Edge Hospital and Clinic in St. Peter, Minnesota, where he worked for six years, according to the news release. While at the clinic he oversaw a $34 million expansion that included 25 new hospital beds with surgery, emergency, urgent care and therapy departments.
Rohrich will manage LCCHC's expansion next spring, according to the news release.
He replaces Steve Patonai who retired in September. Patonai took over as CEO in December on a temporary basis.