CHELAN — Current city of Chelan mayor Bob Goedde is rounding out his 12th year in the mayoral position and his 20th year in Chelan city government — but he still has some unfinished business he’d like to stick around for another term to take care of.
“We were basically robbed from two to two-and-half-years of getting stuff done. When I was getting ready to come into office, I was getting things lined up,” Goedde said. “Then along came COVID and all that fell apart and it’s been very difficult to put it back together.”
Goedde, a Chelan resident since 1946, started his local government career in 1995 as a city councilmember. He served two, four-year terms on council, one term as mayor pro tempore, and then took the helm of Chelan as mayor for two terms, 2008-2015. He circled back to run for the mayor’s seat in 2019 and stepped back into office in 2020.
“Chelan was starting to look more like a Bellevue plaza, west side plaza. So I ran and I beat the incumbent (in 2019), and here we go again for the fourth term,” Goedde said. “I think it’s important to continue this. I would’ve hoped I wouldn’t have to do this (re-run for another term), but I couldn’t achieve what I have to do with COVID.”
When Goedde returned to the familiar post in 2020, he came armed with surveys and engineers lined up to work on mitigating the one-way Chelan Woodin Avenue Bridge, Goedde said. According to Goedde, a survey will circulate to identify if the city should make the bridge two-way with widened sidewalks.
“The bridge being one-way is creating a tremendous amount of traffic on Johnson (Avenue), Saunders (Street) and past the (Chelan) high school,” Goedde said. “Hopefully this survey comes back saying yes, this is the problem and then we have to go out and look for money and I think my expertise in dealing with the state and different agencies over the last 20 years or so will have a good effect on that.”
Another project in the works under Goedde’s administration is converting a slice of Chelan County PUD-owned property in both north and south Chelan into community parks. The PUD provided the city a grant for a master planning process to explore revamping the Chelan Gorge Park, where three ballfields currently sit, into a community park.
“We want to turn it into a community park where residents can go down there and enjoy the weather and not have to go to Don Morse (Memorial) Park and put up with sometimes not so nice visitors,” Goedde said. “They (the PUD) also have a piece of property in south Chelan that we’re looking at to put in a community park. South Chelan has almost nothing for park areas.”
Goedde’s to-do list for the next four years includes continuing to work with Chelan School District on a crosswalk to avoid Morgen Owings Elementary School students having to cross Johnson Avenue. He also plans to continue working with Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority on the Lake Chelan Airport, including on a waterline extension project.
“I’m well connected to Link Transit, the port, the (Chelan) county, the PUD, the Chelan Douglas Transportation Council,” Goedde said. “There’s a lot of things in flux around here, I think I need to stay on board.”
