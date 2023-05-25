CHELAN — Current city of Chelan mayor Bob Goedde is rounding out his 12th year in the mayoral position and his 20th year in Chelan city government — but he still has some unfinished business he’d like to stick around for another term to take care of.

“We were basically robbed from two to two-and-half-years of getting stuff done. When I was getting ready to come into office, I was getting things lined up,” Goedde said. “Then along came COVID and all that fell apart and it’s been very difficult to put it back together.”



Kalie Worthen: (509) 661-6372

worthen@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter @KalieWorthen

What's NABUR?