“We all watched Ronald Reagan sleep through his second term when he was in his 80s and I didn’t want to do that,” Olson said. “This would be the opportunity I would have to bring forward some issues.”
The sixth generation Chelan resident returned to his Chelan roots in 2013 and immersed himself in “extensive volunteer” opportunities, Olson said. His volunteer experience includes Our Valley Our Future, Senior Living Initiative committee in Chelan, Chelan County Short Term Rentals project and the Chelan Senior Center, where he helped “rebuild” the thrift store that is the sole source of the senior center’s funding.
“We just have so many issues here,” Olson said. “While I have great respect for the long term our mayor has put in, I just think it’s time for him to move on.”
Olson was elected to the Chelan City Council in 2020 after he self-admittedly “shadowed” the council for four years leading up to his tenure on city council. He attended “all the meetings — on every issue you could think of,” to prepare for his run at city council.
“Our current mayor has been in the leadership position for 20 of the last 28 years and now he wants another four years. There’s just a lot of things not being addressed here,” Olson said. “In the (Chelan) Valley, everything centers around growth here: tremendous growth levels and our city infrastructure has not kept up with it and we need to push forward.”
During his tenure on city council, Olson said he had one finger on the pulse of city infrastructure keeping pace with the growth of Chelan and the bustling tourism industry. He’s also focused on affordable housing and had a hand in the establishment of Chelan Valley Housing Trust, Olson said.
“I challenged our state representative Mike Steele who is also the executive director for the Lake Chelan Chamber of Commerce when he came to the city and asked for $700,000 to do more marketing for the city of Chelan,” Olson said. “My challenge was we can’t really handle the tourists we have now, so why are we advertising for more? I wanted to see some of that money put into infrastructure to deal with the public.”
Prior to pursuing local politics, Olson rounded out his career in real estate development and sales before he retired in 2013. He also worked as an environmental research diver, in aquaculture research development and is a U.S. Navy Vietnam veteran, serving on the Navy command staff.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone