Erin McCardle

Erin McCardle 

Chelan mayor candidate 

 Provided photo/Erin McCardle

CHELAN — Erin McCardle is ready to “switch gears” from her role as Chelan City Council member to city of Chelan mayor. McCardle filed Monday for this year's election

“I have loved my time on council. You vote on issues that come to the table… the mayor position is picking up the key issues of the city and driving that from a more strategic and visionary perspective and motivating those around you to become more involved in the process,” McCardle said. “I think the mayor position is more leadership oriented. It is what Chelan needs right now, we need someone to guide the city through this long range planning.”



