CHELAN — Erin McCardle is ready to “switch gears” from her role as Chelan City Council member to city of Chelan mayor. McCardle filed Monday for this year's election.
“I have loved my time on council. You vote on issues that come to the table… the mayor position is picking up the key issues of the city and driving that from a more strategic and visionary perspective and motivating those around you to become more involved in the process,” McCardle said. “I think the mayor position is more leadership oriented. It is what Chelan needs right now, we need someone to guide the city through this long range planning.”
McCardle joined Chelan City Council in 2010 and said she is ready to be “more of a leader” with the goal to “recruit more participation” from the community to have more voices at the table. If elected, McCardle identified a long term priority to establish residents core values and visionary for the future of Chelan to help the city’s long-range planning.
McCardle is a Barn Fitness Center owner. She's also worked for Microsoft for 13 years and she cited her corporate life for her ability to collaborate and think strategically.
“The demographics in Chelan has changed. We have new families, we have generational families, we have retirees, active seniors, young couples,” McCardle said. “It’s time for us to come together as a community to set in stone what we want to see Chelan look like in 20 years. Where do we want development to happen? How do we want tourism to look? What economies are we wanting to develop in this area. How do we support small businesses. How do we support families? Without that, change will happen to us as opposed to us guiding how we want to see change happen.”
McCardle also plans to take immediate “actionable steps” on the affordable housing issue that’s crippling the region, such as incentives for middle market apartments. She also has the goal to form partnerships outside Chelan city limits — with Chelan County, Chelan PUD, neighboring towns, transportation entities and even collaborations at the state level.
“We as a city need to be approaching this as a regional solution, not just as a city of Chelan issue. This is a much larger issue than the city of Chelan,” McCardle said. “One of my first steps would be to create an affordable housing action board so within the first several months of being mayor, we have some actionable things we could move forward with.”
McCardle noted her passion for small businesses are a driver for another goal of hers if elected: to support small businesses and the local economy. A downtown revitalization project through the Historic Downtown Chelan Association, which was started under McCardle’s era as executive director, would be a continued focus under McCardle’s administration. She said she'd also instill a more collaborative effort around tourism, “since it’s a major economic driver for Chelan.”
“They’re (small businesses) the bread and butter. These are families and people that live in the Lake Chelan area and own and run their business. Spent years putting in their own time, money and passion. They’re what make up Chelan,” McCardle said. “How do we approach employees and housing? That is probably the main issue our local businesses with; finding appropriate employees and finding places for them to live in the area.”
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone