“I'm the one that's an outlier. I'm the one that says, 'Hey wait a minute, I don't like what's happened over the last decade,'” Morse said. "I don't like the traffic, I don't like the bending over backwards for people who want to invest in real estate in the Chelan Valley thus taking homes away from people who would otherwise want to live here and driving up the cost of housing."
If elected, Morse would zero in on issues like wildfire, specifically evacuations, and housing density, such as how many homes should be built out in one specific location, like the vacation homes of The Lookout. The city government's direction of “more is better: more people, more density,” has caused Chelan, particularly in the summer, to be an “unpleasant place to be,” Morse said.
“If people in the Chelan Valley are happy with what’s happened in the last decade, the buildout of The Lookout, the re-emergence of the (Chelan) Butte being built on, traffic issues, just the general focus on what kind of uber, super tourist mecca we can make the Chelan Valley,” Morse said. “That’s great for the people that want to come here for a week or two and visit. It’s not really so great for people that live here full time.”
Morse’s family roots in Chelan can be traced back to the 1890s. Morse was born and raised in Chelan; he credits his background in Chelan for the knowledge he packs on Chelan and its evolution during his almost seven decades in Chelan. Throughout his time in Chelan, he also served a four-year term on the Chelan City Council after being elected in 2007. Morse’s resume includes nonprofit boards, including the Chelan Senior Center.
“We should get back to the basics for the people that live here full time: sewer, water, traffic, day-to-day ability to enjoy living in the (Chelan) Valley without having to compete with the crush of people coming from the outside,” Morse said. “I have a very intense interest in the community I grew up in, in that my forebears were basically pioneers in the Chelan area.”
He’s been practicing law in Chelan County since 1979, including his time as the Entiat city attorney, and said his professional career is a tool if elected as mayor. A lot of city issues are “heavily driven by law,” Morse added.
“Having an attorney for mayor does provide benefits. I can talk with the city attorney on a peer level as opposed to, you know, saying, ‘What do we do here? What’s the law here?’ ‘Where should I go?,'” Morse said. “I’ve got my own mind on those kinds of issues.”
