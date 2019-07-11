WENATCHEE — The Chelan County PUD is buying the Horan House property next to the site of its future headquarters in Olds Station.
The utility entered into an agreement on June 18 with the family of Nevio Tontini to buy the land for $854,211, according to a PUD board agenda.
The sale will need to be approved by the PUD commission at a board meeting on Monday before the sale is finalized, according to the agenda.
The land was home to the historic Horan House from 1899 to May of this year, when the building was demolished. The house was built by businessman Michael Horan and later used as a popular restaurant in the 1980s and 1990s.
Tontini purchased the 2.12-acre property for $328,000 in 2006, according to Chelan County Assessor’s Office records.
He had been working with developer Rory Turner to find a way to save the building, but no suitable use for it was found and the plan never got off the ground.
The PUD bought three adjacent parcels from the Port of Chelan County on Feb. 28 to build its new headquarters, which will consolidate the utility’s administration and service operations into one location.
The building itself won’t be on the Horan House property, spokesman Neil Neroutsos said Thursday. A trail has been considered for the space, but no final decisions have been made.