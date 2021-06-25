WENATCHEE — With the temperatures expected to rise into the triple digits next week, the Chelan County PUD has a few tips to help keep you cool and save on your power bill.
- Ceiling fans are a good, energy-efficient way to circulate the air to make the room feel cooler. This should allow you to bump down your thermostat about 4 degrees, without sacrificing comfort. Remember to turn off the fan when you leave the room.
- Open windows let cool air in at night, but close windows and the blinds during the day to keep the sun out.
- Try to keep the thermostat around 78 degrees during the day, then open the windows and turn off the AC before going to bed to allow the house to cool off naturally.
- To save energy, it is recommended to go easy on the laundry. Heating up water accounts for 90% of the washing machine’s energy use, so go with cold water. Rather than using the dryer, hang your clothes out to dry in the heat.
- Using the oven is going to heat up your home, so cook with the microwave instead. The barbecue is a great option.
- If you are going to the river to cool off, make sure you are aware of the rapidly changing conditions on the Columbia River. With the Chelan PUD app, you can track river flow, water depth and water temperature. Available free for Apple and Android platforms at chelanpud.org/app