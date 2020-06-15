WENATCHEE — Chelan County PUD and several other organizations are hosting a “Resource Drive” this month.
The June 27 event will provide Chelan County residents with resources ranging from helping people pay their utility bills to advice on fun things to do this summer. Participants will be invited to drive past information stations from noon to 2:30 p.m. in the Town Toyota Center parking lot, 1300 Walla Walla Ave.
The people at the stations will be wearing protective gear. Visitors to the event are asked to wear masks and stay in their car. Masks will be available to those who need one.
The La Nueva radio station is a co-sponsor of the event. Other organizations taking part include:
- The Wenatchee School District
- Molina Healthcare
- Numerica Credit Union
- Confluence Health