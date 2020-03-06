WENATCHEE —As spring approaches and mule deer look for their first greens of the year, the Chelan County PUD reminds hikers to stay off of the Sage Hills trails during March.
March is a crucial time for these deer to restore weight lost in the winter, according to Von Pope, Chelan PUD senior wildlife biologist.
“Sunshine and drier conditions are a powerful draw for trail users,” he said. But, for the sake of the deer and all wildlife, he hopes people will use other nearby trails until Sage Hills trails reopen.
March is the month when mule deer come down into low foothills west of Wenatchee to feed and fuel up on spring growth before returning to higher elevations, he said. Deer population often doubles between February and March.
Those seeking to be out in nature are encouraged to use other trails such as the Apple Capital Recreation Loop Trail, Jacobson Preserve, Castle Rock and Saddle Rock, according to the release. The trail system is set to reopen on April 1, depending on conditions.
The 960 acres in Sage Hills is a wildlife preserve managed by the Chelan PUD. Security staff will be at parking areas to ensure compliance with the closure.