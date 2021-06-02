WENATCHEE — At one point during the winter it appeared the snowpack was in good shape for a bountiful water year in the Columbia Basin, but an exceptionally dry spring has changed all that.
Now the Chelan County PUD is expecting low-water conditions this summer, which will require careful management of its hydro projects to support salmon runs, recreation and the rising need for energy in the West.
“We do the best we can to predict the available water supply every February, March and April, but there can be factors that are hard to predict like precipitation," said Rachel Hansen, a PUD spokesperson. "This was the fourth driest March and April period on record in Washington state. I don’t think anybody predicted this would happen."
In a report to PUD commissioners on Tuesday, the water supply forecast for Grand Coulee — the largest reservoir upriver from Chelan County — is at 87% of average, down from more than 100% of average in mid-February.
Hansen said the snow pack was fairly decent, above or at average in many of the places the PUD measures snow pack around the Columbia Basin. Drought conditions are starting to show up now in areas that depend on precipitation, including the southern Columbia Basin, she said.
“We may experience more fluctuations in flows at Rock Island and Rocky Reach dams,” said Janet Jaspers, director of energy operations planning and trading, in a Wednesday press release. Jaspers noted the PUD has "two of the smallest water storage reservoirs on the Columbia River, but we will do what we can within our license requirements to balance various stakeholder interests.”
Hansen said those recreating on local waterways need to be aware of possible changing river conditions at docks and boat launches, which can include dangerous currents and hazards along the river.
Jaspers recommends using Chelan PUD’s Current App, a free app that provides six features — including real-time information about river flows, boat launches and lake levels. Visit chelanpud.org/app for download information.