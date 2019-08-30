CHELAN — Sept. 7 is the last day of the season for Link Transit's Lake Chelan shuttle service, which started in early July.
It serves Lakeside, downtown and Don Morse Park.
Bridget Mire: 665-1179
on Twitter @bridget_mire
