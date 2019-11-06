CHELAN — The city is buying 9.8 undeveloped acres off of Spader Bay for $400,000.
The City Council voted 6-1 at a Tuesday budget workshop to approve a bargain and sale agreement with sellers Terri O’Neal and Linda Evans Parlette.
City Administrator Mike Jackson said Chelan will pay over four years, with 3% interest, using Real Estate Excise Tax and city parks capital funds.
The council in August approved a contract with J.A. Brennan Associates to assess potential lake access sites, including Spader Bay. In September the council authorized a purchase and sale agreement with O’Neal and Parlette, and a couple of public meetings preceded Tuesday’s final approval of the acquisition.
“One of the things that was really emphasized last night was that it is the last obtainable open space in the city limits on the Lake Chelan shoreline,” Jackson said Wednesday. “That weighed heavily in the decision.”
Over the last few months, many residents have spoken out against the purchase.
Some said the steep, rocky terrain would make the property unsuitable for a trail and that the cost was too high. Others were concerned about potential environmental impacts and a need for money for other projects, such as roads and sidewalks.
Councilman Ray Dobbs voted against Tuesday’s motion.
“After a public meeting and many, many contacts with constituents, it seemed to me that most tipped strongly against the city acquiring the property,” he said in an email. “They saw other needs where those funds should be used. Their voice is important to me.”
He also suggested other organizations like the Lake Chelan Trails Alliance or Trust for Public Land could acquire and preserve the property instead of the city.
Jackson said the city is focused on buying the property now and will discuss possible improvements later.
“It’s open space to preserve the natural area that can be viewed from the lake or around the lake, but also that could accommodate low-impact use in the future, such as trail use,” he said.