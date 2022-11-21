CHELAN — The city of Chelan will debut a new 1.25-mile pedestrian and bicycle trail, Lakeside Trail, from Water Street to Woodin Avenue in 2024.
While the city is budgeting $833,000 for the project, city officials are anticipating $2.15 million in grant funding for the project, as well. The city is setting aside $400,000 in its 2023 capital improvement budget for the multi-use trail design. Chelan submitted a grant application to the state Department of Transportation through its pedestrian and bicycle grant program. The application is still pending with grant recipients expected to be announced within the next few months, Community Development Director John Ajax wrote in an email.
“The planned trail is a tremendous asset to the community in that it will provide a safe and formal pedestrian pathway from the city’s Lakeside Park to downtown Chelan, serving both residents and visitors, especially during the summer months,” Ajax said.
The trail will allow for foot and bike traffic from Lakeside Park to Don Morse Park, as well as a connection to Chelan County PUD’s Riverfront Park. Ajax said the city is also planning for the trail to intersect with future city pocket parks located at street ends with lake access.
“Economic benefit will result from (the) new development and redevelopment of businesses that are located adjacent to the pathway route,” Ajax said. “Environmental benefit will result from a reduction in vehicle trips and reduced parking as people will now have an option to utilize the pathway.”
The city is planning to complete construction drawings in 2023 with construction slated for 2024.
City documents note that Lakeside Trail is one of 10 segments, known as the Lower Lake Chelan Shoreline Trail System. According to Ajax, the completed portion of the trail currently runs from the Old Bridge through downtown to Don Morse Park. The trail then breaks off into the Northshore Trail segment. The Northshore Trail runs adjacent to the Manson Highway and ends at The Lookout at Lake Chelan Development.
“Chelan Bay, also known as Three Fingers, recently completed the pathway along the frontage of their entire development and included a public lake access area. It is very well done,” Ajax said.
According to Ajax, the city is proposing new street crossings and planning to modify six existing transit stops to complement the trail.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone