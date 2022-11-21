CHELAN — The city of Chelan will debut a new 1.25-mile pedestrian and bicycle trail, Lakeside Trail, from Water Street to Woodin Avenue in 2024.

While the city is budgeting $833,000 for the project, city officials are anticipating $2.15 million in grant funding for the project, as well. The city is setting aside $400,000 in its 2023 capital improvement budget for the multi-use trail design. Chelan submitted a grant application to the state Department of Transportation through its pedestrian and bicycle grant program. The application is still pending with grant recipients expected to be announced within the next few months, Community Development Director John Ajax wrote in an email.



