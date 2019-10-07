CHELAN — A town hall is set for Wednesday evening at the Chelan Senior Center, 534 E. Trow Ave., regarding the city’s proposal to buy 9.8 undeveloped acres off of Spader Bay for public access.
An open house will start at 5:30 p.m., followed by a 6 p.m. presentation by J.A. Brennan Associates, which is contracting with the city to assess potential lake access sites, including Spader Bay.
The City Council last month authorized Mayor Mike Cooney to enter into a purchase-and-sale agreement for Spader Bay. The property is $400,000, but the city estimates the total cost, including improvements, would be about $1 million.
Chelan has 120 days before making a final decision. City Administrator Mike Jackson said the city could terminate the agreement for any reason within that 120-day period, and the City Council would also have to give final approval.
The council will also discuss the acquisition and other access sites at its 6 p.m. meeting Tuesday at City Hall, 135 E. Johnson Ave.