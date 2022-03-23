CHELAN — Loads of steel and other materials are taking shape to serve thousands of people as early as next year.
“Tens of thousands of pounds of steel,” is ready for installation, said Maribel Cruz, volunteer operations lead for the center.
The site — at 103 Bighorn Way, Chelan — received $900,000 from a 2022 $1.5 trillion bipartisan, omnibus spending package, backed by U.S. Sen. Patty Murray and signed by President Joe Biden March 15. The money will help fund construction costs for the main center’s building — a 44,100-square-foot facility.
“Every dollar counts… We’re very, very grateful,” Cruz said. “I can imagine she (Murray) gets a lot of projects thrown her way and so it’s hard to pick one or pick a couple and so we feel very, very grateful for her contributions to that and for picking us… Like I said, every dollar makes a difference.”
“The Lake Chelan Valley doesn’t have a Boys & Girls Club or YMCA, so the money for their community center will go a long way,” Murray said in a news release.
The price tag for the center has risen from about $13 million in June 2021 to around $20 million. The project needs about $9 million more for completion, Cruz said.
“This number ($20 million) is double our original construction budget because of unprecedented cost escalations in building materials and subcontractors,” Cruz said.
The organization behind the center, nonprofit Seven Acres Foundation, continues to take donations for the project at sevenacres.givingfire.com. It also has fundraising events, like Sip & Paint: Mother’s Day Bottles, Brushes and Building Community. The evening is 6-9 p.m. May 6 at Amos Rome Vineyards, 700 Wapato Lake Road, Manson. The price is $75 per ticket and proceeds go to the center.
“We’re definitely in a fundraising-focused kind of state right at the moment,” Cruz said. “But we’ve got a lot of community support around this project. People are really, really excited; people have been very generous and we just believe that, you know, this is going to be a great gathering space for all people.”
Included in one of the center’s two buildings are a 10,000-square-foot auditorium with a full-size basketball court, two practice courts or three volleyball courts, four indoor pickleball courts and a community meeting space. Also included will be an indoor children’s play structure, office space and areas for pickleball and sand volleyball.
An indoor pool will be the second structure and the second phase, Cruz said, with a to-be-determined opening date.
The first phase, the 44,100-square-foot building, is expected to open in January 2023.
“We’ve got all of the infrastructure stuff in place, which is just a fancy way of saying all of the underground work, like the sewer and the water and electrical hookups,” Cruz said. We’ve got the building permits in hand, which gives us the authority to start going vertical. So that’s really exciting and certainly we’re celebrating.”
“The steel structure for the office wing has been arriving this week and we are going vertical,” Raye L. Evans, executive director, wrote in an email last week. “Our goal is to have the main facility’s structural shell enclosed by June. Hopefully, fundraising will stay in step as we move into the rough-in of the main facility this summer and finishes in the fall.”
The Seven Acres Foundation began about five years ago, and envisioned building a church. But when they considered the needs of the community they decided to instead form a secular nonprofit, according to its website.
Ground was broken on the community center in October 2020 and the goal was to have the main facility open by this fall. But the project was delayed due to COVID-19-related shutdowns and supply chain issues, Cruz said.
But once open, the “facility will enable us to really kind of just be a hub, kind of a one-stop-shop,” Cruz said.
“Our desire really is for this to be open to everyone and anyone,” she added. “And we’re going to develop some kind of sliding scale that allows people who, you know, who have money to come and for those that don’t have money to come.”
The main facility’s tenants likely will include:
- BE.Fit Chelan, provider of physical fitness classes
- The Brave Warrior Project, a non-profit based in Wenatchee that serves children and families with special needs, chronic illness, and cancer
- Kahiau Volleyball Club
- Only 7 Seconds, which has a mission to end loneliness
- RealLife NCW, a local church organization
- Roots Community School, for students in preschool through sixth grade
- Special Olympics Washington
- Thrive Chelan Valley
- The Vine Coffee
- Chelan Valley Young Life, a local nonprofit youth outreach organization.