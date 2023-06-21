Pictured left to right is the Chelan Valley Housing Trust team: chief executive systems Rachael Goldie, administrator, outreach coordinator Jeanne Giddings, administrator Elaine Cooper and executive director Scott Meyers.
CHELAN — Local housing developer and nonprofit, Chelan Valley Housing Trust (CVHT), was formed as a result of the housing crisis in the Lake Chelan valley in 2018 and operates under a community land trust model.
Using one-time public or private investment, Chelan Valley Housing Trust builds new homes and sells them off to local workforce who use a loan to purchase the home, said a press release. CVHT manages the sale process and keeps the land the homes are built on and holds it in trust for future home buyers. Households earning between 80%-120% of the area median income are eligible for the process. Funding is sourced through private donors as well as local organizations and the city of Chelan and Chelan County.
“In return for being able to buy a home at a discounted price, the buyer agrees to “pay it forward” and sell to another income qualified local family, at a price they can afford,” a press release said.
A five townhouse development, Emerson Village, in Chelan was CVHT’s first project and the nonprofit is currently working on a series of projects, including an over 40 home development.
The current Chelan Valley Housing Trust executive director is Scott Meyers. CVHT is located on 123 E. Johnson Avenue in Chelan and open from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Wednesday. The office is also open by appointment Thursday and Friday 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone