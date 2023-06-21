CVHT build site

From left, are CVHT members Jeanne Giddings, Rachael Goldie, Scott Meyers and Elaine Cooper.

CHELAN — Local housing developer and nonprofit, Chelan Valley Housing Trust (CVHT), was formed as a result of the housing crisis in the Lake Chelan valley in 2018 and operates under a community land trust model.

Using one-time public or private investment, Chelan Valley Housing Trust builds new homes and sells them off to local workforce who use a loan to purchase the home, said a press release. CVHT manages the sale process and keeps the land the homes are built on and holds it in trust for future home buyers. Households earning between 80%-120% of the area median income are eligible for the process. Funding is sourced through private donors as well as local organizations and the city of Chelan and Chelan County.

Pictured left to right is the Chelan Valley Housing Trust team: chief executive systems Rachael Goldie, administrator, outreach coordinator Jeanne Giddings, administrator Elaine Cooper and executive director Scott Meyers.


