CHELAN — Five new townhomes will be part of the Chelan Valley Housing Trust’s first development.
Emerson Village will be located at the corner of North Emerson Street and East Chelan Avenue. Homes will cost $200,000 and are available to those earning up to $52,000, the valley’s average median income.
Each home will be 1,179 square feet, two stories, with two bedrooms and 1.5 baths. The first is expected to be ready for move-in by August.
“A home of your own means a stable life and chance at success in our valley,” said Rachael Goldie, housing trust administrator. “I’m glad that will soon be a reality for a few Chelan-area working folks.”
The housing trust bought the .19-acre property for $200,000, Goldie said. The existing home on the double lot will be demolished Nov. 16 when Chelan Fire and Rescue performs a controlled burn as a training exercise.
Goldie said she expects groundbreaking to take place in the spring. Forte Architects and Eastern Washington Construction are working on the project.
The housing trust has state and federal nonprofit status. All of its funding so far has been from the city of Chelan, local businesses and private donors.
“The amazing support that CVHT received from the community has enabled us to take this first step in addressing the chronic shortage of housing for working families in our valley,” the nonprofit’s president, Tim Hollingsworth, said in a news release. “I believe that completing these first five homes will galvanize that community support and put us on the path to making a real impact in the future.”
Chelan County is working on securing 20 acres of surplus property past Willmorth Drive for the housing trust. Also in progress is a donation from The Lookout at Lake Chelan of 2 acres off of the Manson Highway.
The housing trust uses construction loans to build homes and then sells them with a ground lease.
To donate money or land, or to inquire about home ownership at Emerson Village, visit chelanvalleyhousing.org or email info@chelanvalleyhousing.org.