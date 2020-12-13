YAKIMA — Washington family child care providers are contemplating a strike, with union participants saying they're at their wits' end amid increasing pressure from the pandemic.
It would be the first statewide strike in history among child care providers, union leaders say.
The state says there is help on the way and the providers don't have the legal right to strike.
Even before the pandemic, Washington's child care sector was struggling. The cost of care was too high for most families, and providers were paid wages that often left them in poverty.
The system only had the capacity to support 17% of children under age 13 statewide, according to state-commissioned research from late last year. Washington had the sixth highest share of people living in child care deserts in the U.S., the Center for American Progress reported. This means demand for care far outweighs the licensed spots available. Much of Yakima County was considered a child care desert.
Child care instability was also costing the economy. State-commissioned research also found that in 2017, a "broken market" cost employers $2 billion from employee turnover related to child care issues. Another $3.7 billion was lost due to missed opportunities caused by child care disruptions, such as production cuts.
When the pandemic hit, child care workers were called essential and asked to remain open to support other essential workers, such as those in health care or agriculture, by caring for their children. As the pandemic has continued, they've been touted as essential to rebooting the economy.
But many have struggled — in Central Washington and beyond — amid mounting bills, diving income, increased safety protocol and lack of a medical safety net.
The National Association for the Education of Young Children found that among more than 6,000 providers surveyed nationwide in mid-November, more than half reported losing money every day they were open. Another 44% were unable to say how much longer they could stay open. Many providers reported taking on debt by buying supplies on credit cards, dipping into savings to stay afloat and resorting to layoffs to diminish overhead costs.
As of early last week, 740 licensed child care programs in the state were closed and not operating, according to figures from Child Care Aware. Altogether, that diminishes child capacity in the state by 31,362, or 14% of total licensed capacity.
Both providers and union representatives from Yakima to the Puget Sound say even as they're asked to stay open to support the economy and allow parents to work, they are falling behind on bills and risking their safety. Attendance and income are far below normal, and state stabilization that helped pay providers for subsidized slots based on enrollment rather than attendance ended months ago.
At the same time, the cost of running programs has risen alongside the need for increased sanitation and safety practices. A fall grant from the state to help buoy providers is yet to be disbursed, with the last having come in late spring.
Lorena Miranda, a union representative in Yakima who runs an in-home child care program, said she is behind on countless bills.
"We need the help. It's hard for us to (keep) waiting," she said. "I haven't done my house payment. I haven't done my car payment. I still have to pay my water (bill) and all of that."
She said she was down to five kids in her care, but all were out sick last week — meaning no income at all.
"It feels as if they treat our community as if it's disposable as opposed to essential," said Mary Curry, a provider in Tacoma and president of the union chapter that represents family child care providers statewide. "They tell us we're essential. They need to treat us as such. We don't try to place ourselves in line with the doctors or nurses. We applaud their work. But for them to go to work, we stay open."
Within the next week, Curry said the family child care chapter of the union SEIU Local 925 would vote on whether to take a one-day strike. If agreed upon, she said this would impact in-home providers; family, friends and neighbors providers; and small, independently owned centers. Based on provider data from Child Care Aware of Washington, which works closely with the state Department of Children, Youth and Families, that could be well over 3,000 providers.
"We'll have a statewide strike vote to see if providers are at their wits' end to the level that a strike might have to happen," she said.
"Child care providers need a bailout," said Curry. "We appreciate the government being supportive of the field, but we would also like the funds to match that."